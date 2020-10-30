Valley election officials: Polling places to be equipped with sanitizer, sneeze guards to protect against virus

Local election officials said they are ready for a safe election on Tuesday during the time of COVID-19.
Northumberland County Election Office Chief Registrar Nathan Savidge said there are 1,000 masks for poll workers and judges of elections as well as for voters who don't have them at them. Every polling station has at least plastic sneeze guards, but there are more than 100 extra from the state that are available upon request. Each poll worker has their own personal sanitizer bottle and each polling station has a gallon bottle for the general public.
"We're stocked," said Savidge, "and we're ready."
If a voter comes in without a mask, the poll workers' duty is to get that person in and out as fast as possible and sanitize the screen afterward. It will be up to the judge of election if they chose to clear the room of other voters, said Savidge.
"They can be offered a mask, we can request it, but we cannot demand it," he said.
Holly Brandon, the director of elections for Montour County, said poll-worker training finished this week and the county workers will be observing the same protocol from the spring in terms of social distancing, two sneeze guards at each polling station, signs at the door reminding of masks, sanitizer on hand and cleaning materials for the machines, chairs and table. They will also have gloves and pens for each voter, the number of people inside will be limited and tape is on the floor to mark six-foot distances.
"We're as prepared as we can be," said Brandon. "We trained our workers, we tested our machines and we took precautions. We'll see how it goes."
If a person comes in without a mask, Brandon said the procedure is to ask them to wait until the room can be cleared for them to vote alone. Otherwise, masks are available to those who forget to bring one.
"Most people get it at this point. They should be wearing a mask in public," said Brandon. "My hopes are high that everyone understands we are in a pandemic. This is one for the record books during a presidential election. Emotions are running high. Hopefully, everyone can remain calm. Our job is to give every eligible voter the opportunity to vote."
Snyder County Election Direction Debbie Bilger said the state provided "really nice sneeze guards for each precinct, which allowed us to double our inventory of the county-provided sneeze guards that were used during the spring Primary."
"We have provided hospital-grade cleaning supplies for each polling place, we have masks, face shields and gloves available for all poll workers, social distancing marking tape has also been provided," said Bilger. "Snyder County purchased individual pens for each voter. After voting, they will take their pen with them and hand sanitizer will be offered to each voter. The Snyder County Board of Elections has worked very diligently to ensure the safety of each and every voter and poll worker."
Greg Katherman, director of elections and voter registration in Union County, previously reported that Union County voters will see similar virus safety measures on Nov. 3 that were in place for the June primary election: plexiglass shields, hand sanitizer. Katherman previously asked that voters wear their own masks though some will be on hand for those who are without.
Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar on Friday issued a media release assuring Pennsylvanians that rigorous precautions will be taken at polling places on Nov. 3 to keep voters, poll workers and election officials safe.
“We want voters to feel safe going to the polls on election day to exercise their constitutional right to vote,” Boockvar said in the release. “In addition to all the precautions that counties are taking, voters should follow common-sense measures, such as wearing a mask and maintaining social distancing at the polls.”
While no voter will be denied their right to vote for not wearing a mask, Secretary Boockvar urged all voters to wear a mask for their own safety and to protect other voters and the poll workers who will be spending all day at the polls so their neighbors can cast their ballots.
The Department of State, in partnership with the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency, is providing counties with masks, hand sanitizer, sneeze guards, marking tape for social distancing and other supplies for polling places.
Polls will be open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on election day. Voters can find their polling place and more information on voting at the polls on the department’s voting website votesPA.com.