County elections officials across the Valley said mail-in ballots are processed and en route to registered voters.
Officials in Montour, Northumberland, Snyder and Union counties each said Friday ballot mailings have been sent through the U.S. Post Office for delivery. Some election office staff continue processing the initial requests for thousands of ballots with delivery anticipated in the coming days.
“I know for a fact that they have all left on Thursday,” said Greg Katherman, elections director in Union County.
Katherman said previously he hoped they’d be delivered earlier this week. Union County contracted a vendor in Cleveland, Ohio, to print, process and mail an initial “wave” of roughly 5,600 ballot mailings to county voters.
Registered voters have until Oct. 27 to request a mail-in ballot for postal delivery to their homes. All requests following the initial batch of mailings will be processed and mailed directly from the Union County Government Center, Katherman said.
If for any reason a voter’s ballot doesn’t arrive by mail, Katherman encourages them to contact the county election office directly to arrange for another ballot. Hypothetically, he said a voter could receive multiple ballots due to mailing or filing error but said only one would be counted within the electronic vote-counting system. The rest, he said, would be invalidated even if they, too, were hypothetically mailed.
“That’s always a possibility but please give it a little time to get there,” Katherman said of a lost ballot. “We’re well within the timeframe.”
The general election is on Nov. 3. There’s a three-day grace period for ballots to arrive to county election offices in Pennsylvania. The returns must be postmarked by 8 p.m. Nov. 3 and delivered to the county no later than 5 p.m. Nov. 6. All ballots must first be secured inside a secrecy envelope before secured in the return envelope for delivery. Be sure to sign the declaration on the return envelope. Keep the secrecy envelope clean or it might not be counted.
Step-by-step details on voting by mail can be found on the Mail-in and Absentee Ballot portion of www.votespa.com.
Nathan Savidge, Northumberland County’s director of elections, said mail-in ballots were received Friday and processed before being mailed Tuesday — about 7,000 of them. When they’re returned, he said they’ll be kept in a locked filing cabinet and stored until they’re permitted to be counted.
“We’ve been processing them by the thousands a day,” Savidge said.
Holly Brandon, director of elections in Montour County, said her staff processed and mailed about 3,000 ballots. As new requests arrive at the busy office, she said they’re sent out “in a timely fashion.” An exact 419 mail-in ballots were returned by early Friday, she said.
Debbie Bilger, election director in Snyder County, said the office staff there mailed ballots to 11 of 25 precincts so far. The rest will follow in the coming days.
“We are working as fast as we can to get those out,” Bilger said.