SUNBURY — Lack of emergency responder gowns have rapidly become an issue with Valley ambulance companies and now those people working on the front line are asking for the public's help.
"No one was prepared for this," said Vanessa Leisenring, Americus Ambulance Company logistical officer and eight-year paramedic. "We need to get as many old sheets as we can from anyone looking to donate them."
Leisenring, who is supervising the ambulance company's attempt to get old or new sheets from the public, is also designing and sewing the sheets they already received.
"She is doing a great job," Americus General Manager Bob Hare said. "This is something that is becoming an issue and we are trying to get out in front of this now."
Gowns are worn by paramedics when they enter homes where a patient may have symptoms of COVID-19, Hare said.
"We want all of our people to stay safe," Hare said.
Leisenring said the ambulance company has some gowns left and with the sheets that have been already donated, she is trying all she can to get more made as quickly as possible.
"I am doing what I can," she said. "We need help from anyone who wants to donate sheets or can help sew."
Sunbury resident Lisa Pfleegor contacted Hare and said she would offer help.
"I am going to help sew," she said. "I want to do anything I can for our emergency responders as they all do so much for our community."
Elysburg Fire Department EMS Operations Manager Matt Siko said his station is also in need of equipment.
"Protective equipment in general we need," Siko said. "No one can give us an answer to what is enough. We don't know how long this pandemic will last. ... We would absolutely accept sheets. We are even down to buying paint suits. We are getting equipment from the county but we just don't know what is enough. We have been sharing with other ambulance companies which is a help and we are all sticking together."
Hare and Siko said donations can be made at the stations.