President Donald Trump’s impeachment inquiry hearings today and the process leading up to them are fundamentally different from those during the Nixon and Clinton impeachment cases, said a political expert.
“Overall, so far, this has been somewhat, if not a great deal different than previous impeachment inquiries,” said G. Terry Madonna, director of the Center for Politics and Public Affairs at Franklin and Marshall College.
The process was much more open during the Nixon impeachment hearings, Madonna said. “The judiciary committee dealt with the Nixon impeachment, and when they voted out articles of impeachment that was when several Republican leaders went to Nixon and told him he was going to be impeached and convicted. He resigned from office. One of those senators was Hugh Scott, of Pennsylvania. Another was Barry Goldwater.
“The criticism of the current process,” Madonna said, “has been the fact that Republicans up to this point have really been cut out of the process. They couldn’t subpoena, they couldn’t bring witnesses in, the president didn’t have his counsel there representing him. During the Clinton impeachment, that was certainly not the case.”
One strong similarity is that they did have public hearings like they are going to start today.
The Senate Watergate hearings in 1973, said Robert Speel, program chair and associate professor of political science at Penn State Behrend, “replaced daytime soap operas on the television schedule at the time and became a soap opera themselves with unexpected revelations and officials who either lied for the president or turned against him.”
What to expect
Speel said the transcripts of closed-door testimony already released to the public have provided the basic information that will be revealed by most of the testifying witnesses. It is possible that some of the witnesses may reveal additional information in the public hearings, or that new witnesses will have new bombshell information.
“The questioning will begin with lengthy interrogations controlled by party leaders on each committee and their staff attorneys, and then regular party members of each committee will take turns with briefer questioning periods,” Speel said. “Those briefer periods are likely to be partisan in nature, as we have seen in other recent public hearings, with Democrats seeking to find out more details of what laws might have been broken or powers abused by President Trump, while Republicans largely ignore the allegations against Trump in favor of asking questions about Joe Biden or his son or the personal motivations of witnesses.”
Speel said “the heroes” of the hearings could potentially be anyone who breaks with their parties during questioning.
“If any Democrats seem skeptical about the allegations against the president, those Democrats will likely become the darlings of conservative media and Trump supporters,” Speel said “And if any Republicans seem to take the allegations more seriously, those House members will get lots of praise and attention from more liberal media sources.”
The Democrats have their list of witnesses already outlined. “There are three of them,” Madonna noted, “and I don’t know if they are all going to testify in one day.
“They have a list of witnesses that they think will testify that there may have been a quid pro quo,” Madonna said.
Republicans have their own list.
“It looks like the chairman of the intelligence committee, Adam Schiff, is not going to permit several of them to testify. One of them is Hunter Biden,” Madonna said. “The Republicans have to get Schiff’s approval in order for them to bring anybody to testify.”
There are two things that are unresolved, Madonna said: “The first is what are the specific charges? And the other one is, how soon it can get done?
“The Democrats initially wanted this done around Thanksgiving, if not before,” Madonna said. “There is no requirement in the Constitution that there be a trial. That is up to the Senate to decide. They could dismiss the charges without a trial. Sen. Majority leader McConnell has said they will take the matter up. He didn’t say there will be a trial.
“I am not saying there will or there won’t be. We just don’t know at this point.”
What Democrats have tried to avoid, Madonna believes, is having a trial in January and February.
“How many Democratic senators are running for the presidency?” Madonna asked. “Do you think they want to be in Washington and not in Iowa or New Hampshire? I don’t think so.”