President Donald Trump and Vice President Joe Biden spent much of their first 90-minute presidential debate throwing insults and charges at each other, sometimes barely letting the others speak, a scene unlike anything some of the Valley’s leading political observers had seen before.
“What a mess,” said G. Terry Madonna, director, Center for Politics and Public Affairs, Franklin & Marshall College. “I’ve never seen anything like this. The debate lacked order. It was just attack, attack, attack. Biden called Trump a clown. A liar. Trump interrupted Biden more than vice versa — at least in the beginning.”
It looked like Biden was talking more to the camera — the viewing audience, Madonna said.
“This was unbelievable,” Madonna continued. “I have watched virtually every debate since 1960, but this was one criticism after another from each side.”
“That was the most embarrassing debate in the history of presidential debates,” added Robert Speel, Penn State Behrend associate professor of political science, moments after the debate concluded.
“No voter is going to change his or her mind based on anything that voter saw and heard Tuesday evening,” Speel said, though there may be some short-term changes in poll results. “Some Trump supporters probably enjoyed the president’s overly aggressive behavior, but those who are not part of Trump’s base probably found him obnoxious.”
Biden often showed his age with some of his reactions to Trump’s interruptions and insults, Speel noted.
Both candidates reinforced their pre-existing images from before the debate; Biden sometimes seemed old, and Trump lied sometimes, hurled insults, and tried to bully not only his opponent, but the moderator too.
Susquehanna University associate professor of political science Nick Clark thought the debate was going to be a wash for both candidates. “President Trump’s supporters will view him as the winner. Vice President Biden’s supporters will see the same. And each will see the other as losing. I don’t think any has made any gaffe, although I am not sure a gaffe would matter anyway.”
President Trump came across as more energetic at the start, Clark said, but as the debate moved on, his approach came off more as desperate.
“Trump’s tactics of talking over the opponent is effective to a point,” Clark said. “Pushed too far it became counter-productive. Particularly when he brought up Vice President Biden’s son and refused to allow the Vice President to even answer. One of Vice President Biden’s stronger moments when he pivoted to say that it was not about either candidate’s family but the families of viewers at home.”
Clark, like Speel, believes most minds are made up at this point.
“Amongst those few minds that are not,” Clark said, “I am not sure this debate will have moved the needle. It was basically a reiteration of all the arguments each candidate has made thus far.”
No one won the debate; the American people lost, Speel said.