The pardoning power of a president is an unusually unrestricted part of the Constitution, said three of the Valley's political experts, even though President Donald Trump preemptively pardoning himself could "violate the basic theory" of the Constitution.
All the Constitution says about pardons is that the president "shall have the power to grant reprieves for offenses against the United States, except in cases of impeachment," explained associate professor of political science Robert Speel, Penn State University, Behrend College.
Constitutional convention delegate George Mason warned at a state convention in Virginia that the presidential pardon power could be used to protect those the president had advised to commit crimes, Speel said. Mason was opposed to the ratification of the Constitution.
"However," Speel said, "supporters of the Constitution like James Madison argued that if presidents abuse the pardon power, they can be impeached and removed by Congress, an argument that neglected to consider what can happen when a president uses the pardon power during his final days in office."
Donald Trump, said Scott Meinke, Bucknell professor of political science, "has been willing to use the pardon power for his allies earlier in his term — as with his pardon of (former Sheriff) Joe Arpaio in 2017 — so it won't be surprising if he uses it even more aggressively in the lame-duck period."
Past presidents have used their pardoning power in controversial ways, including preemptive pardons, Meinke said, as President Gerald Ford did for President Richard Nixon shortly after Nixon's resignation. Presidents have also used the pardon power in the last days of their administration to pardon friends and allies, as both George H.W. Bush and Bill Clinton did.
Speel agreed, saying there are precedents for presidential pardons of family members and for alleged crimes for which no one has yet been charged, though both types of pardons are very rare in U.S. history.
"None of these types of pardons have ever been tested in court," Speel said.
A presidential self-pardon would be unprecedented in U.S. history, Speel said, "and it's not clear whether courts would rule that constitutional or not. The Constitution does not explicitly ban self-pardons, but its restriction of pardons in cases of impeachment may imply that presidents are not supposed to be pardoning any crimes they committed themselves as president."
It's important to remember that the pardon power is part of a system of federalism and limited government.
"The division of power in federalism means that the pardon power does not extend to cases under state law, and some of the potential legal exposure for Trump family members and allies falls under state jurisdiction," Meinke said.
"In my view, the limited nature of government under the Constitution also precludes the president from pardoning himself," he said. "If presidents could commit any act and then absolve themselves of responsibility through a pardon, the rule of law would be diminished. Although the point is disputed and has yet to be tested in the courts, I believe this would violate the basic theory of the Constitution."
Nick Clark, associate professor, Susquehanna University's department of political science, believes the question of President Trump's self-pardoning will end up in court eventually.
"Sidney Powell, a clear and strong supporter of the president who has been willing to go out on a limb for him in other contexts, has responded that she does not know if he can do that," Clark said.
Nearly any other president, whether Republican or Democrat, would face severe political consequences for pardoning himself and his family, Clark said.
"But for President Trump, as with all things, most people have already made their minds up, such that any previous abuse of the pardon power has not really shifted public opinion on him," he said. "His supporters think he should do this to avoid unfair and unjust persecution from the left. His detractors already believe he is a criminal.
"This will just be another notch on the belt of the last four years, but like many of the prior notches, this will set a ground-breaking precedent."