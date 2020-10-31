What if, after all ballots are counted and electoral votes tallied, it's 269 President Donald Trump votes versus 269 Joe Biden votes, with 270 needed to win?
The Constitution does account for that unlikely scenario, said two Valley experts in political science.
It would be a so-called "contingent election" and it is covered by the 12th Amendment.
The Constitution requires an Electoral College majority to win the presidency, said Scott Meinke, Bucknell professor and chair, department of political science. "If there is no majority based on the results from the states — for instance, if the candidates each win 269 of the 538 electoral votes — then the House of Representatives chooses the president."
The House makes this decision using a process that doesn't apply for anything else it decides, Meinke explained. "It votes by state, one vote per state, with a majority required to win."
The single House member from Alaska, for example, would get a vote, and the 53 House members from California would get one collective vote.
"It's important to note,' Meinke said, "that the newly elected House would make this decision in January. Right now, Democrats have a solid majority of the House's membership, but Republicans still control a majority of state delegations."
It's likely that Democrats will retain control of the House after the election, Meinke said, "but which party will have a majority of states is a real unknown."
While the odds of a tie are very low, if it were to happen, said Robert Speel, associate professor of political science at Penn State University's Behrend College, it would most likely be due to one of two scenarios:
— Biden wins every state Clinton won in 2016, and Trump wins every state he won in 2016, including Pennsylvania, but loses Michigan, Wisconsin, and Arizona — that would lead to a 269-269 tie.
— Biden wins every state Clinton won in 2016, and Trump wins every state he won in 2016, except for Pennsylvania. Michigan, and one congressional district in either Nebraska or Maine — that would also result in a 269-269 tie.
An interesting aspect of these two potential ties is how crucial the electoral vote laws of Maine and Nebraska would be, since they split their electoral votes by Congressional district, Speel said.
"Trump won all districts in Nebraska in 2016, but appears likely to lose a district around Omaha this year — that's why he campaigned there this week — and Trump won one district in Maine in 2016, but may lose there this year," he said. "If Biden won one of those districts this year, that would break the tie in scenario No. 1, and in scenario No. 2 Biden's win in one of those districts could create the tie, and a Biden win in both of those districts would give him a win of 270 electoral votes."
If the electoral college is that close, we are likely to have many issues decided in court before all that happens, Speel said.
The Supreme Court would not get involved in breaking ties nor with the House vote for president, he said, "but would potentially be involved if there are disputes about counting popular votes in individual states, as happened in Florida in 2000. In such a case, a Supreme Court decision could determine who won the electoral votes of an individual state or allow a state legislature to award electors to a candidate if the results of the popular vote are unclear."
However, because the U.S. Constitution says that Congress counts electoral votes in January, if Democrats control both the House and the Senate next year, they would likely make their own determinations of who won a state's electors no matter what the Supreme Court decided, Speel said.
"If Democrats control the House, while Republicans control the Senate, no one knows what the Congress would decide in the case of disputed electoral votes," Speel said. "That happened once before in U.S. history, in the presidential election of 1876, when Congress appointed a commission to determine who won disputed electors — the commission at first was half Democrats, half Republicans, and an independent, but the independent resigned and was replaced by a Republican who voted with all the other Republicans to award all the disputed electoral votes to the Republican presidential candidate, Rutherford Hayes."
That was part of the Compromise of 1877 that led to the end of Reconstruction and the end of federal protection for African-Americans in the South, Speel said.
Meinke said the Senate chooses the vice president in this scenario, and it votes as it normally does.
"So there's always the remotest of chances of a split-party outcome — think President Trump and Vice President (Biden's running mate, Kamala) Harris," he said.
Meinke emphasizes that none of this is very likely, "but it's worth being aware of this year."