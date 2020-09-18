Jewish families in the Valley and around the world will welcome in the year 5781 with joy, but also with a good deal of sorrow and anxiety, said Rabbi Nina Mandel, of Congregation Beth El, in Sunbury, on Thursday. The Jewish New Year begins tonight at sunset.
Like the rest of the world, Mandel said, "we are facing the effects of the global COVID-19 pandemic, the rising awareness and protests against racial injustice, and a sharp rise in anti-Semitic incidents in our country in the last several years.
"But even with all the realities surrounding us," she said, "we are reminded that our ancestors marked the significant ritual moments in both good times and challenging times.
"We can take comfort in sustaining a tradition that has adapted and lasted through it all," Mandel noted.
At Congregation Beth El, instead of gathering in person, they will rely primarily on live streaming services for Rosh Hashana (Sept. 18, 19, 20) and then Yom Kippur (Sept 27, 28).
"Jewish practice centers on being in community, so we are working on creating a sense of virtual community that will help us stay connected and uplifted during this time," Mandel said.
High Holy Day live stream services at Congregation Beth El will be available at youtube.com/CongregationBethElSunburyPA.
Linda and Joel Dawkins, of Lewisburg, moved to the Valley from Philadelphia three years ago. Joel said that part of their family tradition was to celebrate the New Year with their parents, "but not this year. Our parents live in Philly and New Jersey. Because of COVID, we're staying at home."
He was glad to find out that Congregation Beth El was live streaming their service.
Meanwhile, Chabad of Lewisburg is holding a "Shofar in the Park" service Sunday, 5 p.m., at Hufnagle Park in Lewisburg.
"The Jewish holidays are a time for us to come together and celebrate as a community," said Mariasha Baumgarten, of Chabad of Lewisburg. "This year we need community more than ever, but it will look a little different.
At 5 p.m. Sunday in the park, "we'll blow the Shofar, do the Tashlich service and share some Rosh Hashana treats," Baumgarten said.