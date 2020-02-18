DANVILLE — Soybean farmer Robert Reed, of Danville, has been named to the Pennsylvania Soybean Board, which is a farmer-controlled board responsible for managing Pennsylvania's share of funds received from the nationwide Soybean Checkoff program, which are used for promotion, research, consumer information and industry information to strengthen the soybean industry.
Reed is the owner-operator of a Century Farm, a farm his family has run since 1864. He currently raises corn, soybeans, oats, timothy hay and orchard grass/alfalfa. “I’m excited to be part of the Board and to use my background outside of farming, as well as my on-farm experience, to work on behalf of Pennsylvania’s soybean growers to expand capabilities related to soybean production,” Reed said.
— RICK DANDES