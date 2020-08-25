LEWISBURG — A Union County farmer, Elvin Stoltzfus of Lewisburg, received $61,475 from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, a portion of funds intended to help farmers, ag producers and rural-based businesses lower energy costs in rural Pennsylvania.
The Agriculture Department announced a total of $197,700 in such funds through the Rural Energy for America Program.
Funds provided to Stoltzfus will be used for the purchase and installation of an energy-efficient grain dryer, according to a press release. Stoltzfus Farms is a family-owned farm since 1967 that buys and sells grains. This project will save $38,374 of electricity and propane during its first year, according to the release.
Dover Area Animal Hospital in Dover, Green Acres Outdoor Living located in Easton and Zimmerman Farm Services in Bethel all received funds, too.
— ERIC SCICCHITANO