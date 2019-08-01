Valley farmers open to government aid

The Trump administration announced that the 2019 Market Facilitation Program could provide up to $14.5 billion in funding to farmers to help them combat reduced earnings due to continued trade disputes and retaliatory tariffs on American agricultural products.
An additional $1.5 billion would go to USDA’s Food Purchase and Distribution Program ($1.4 billion) and USDA’s Agricultural Trade Promotion Program ($100 million).
"Farmers can sign up for the MFP now through December 6 of this year," said Pennsylvania Farm Bureau spokesman Mark O'Neill.
Bob Pardoe, of the Robert Pardoe Farm in the Milton area, said he was aware of the program and how it has changed, now based on acres.
"I grow corn and soybeans and so I would qualify," he said. "I'll definitely apply. Why not? I think it's good that we are being compensated for the problems that have been caused by the tariff war with China."
A per acre county payment rate for a variety of crops, including soybeans and corn, has been established, O'Neill said.
Pennsylvania farmers will receive payments ranging from $15-$71 per acre depending on the county rate.
The per-acre payment rate fare: Montour, $53, Northumberland, $47, Snyder, $37, and Union $47.
Meanwhile, dairy farmers will receive $0.20 per hundredweight of milk, while pork producers will receive $11 per hog.
The first payments or tranches, he explained, could be distributed as early as mid to late August, while additional payments could be made in November and January 2020, if necessary.
"It is important to note that future payments could be canceled if there is a new trade deal worked out with China in the near future," O'Neill said.
Pennsylvania farmers strongly support fair and free trade agreements with countries across the globe, O'Neill continued. "Farmers believe the United States should continue to negotiate with foreign countries to create new opportunities for American farmers to gain access to foreign markets and strengthen existing agreements.
Pennsylvania and American farmers prefer to earn their living through the sales of their products, including trade with foreign countries, O'Neill said.
"Farmers want trade over aid and that is why it is critically important to restore agricultural markets and mutually beneficial relationship with trading partners around the world," he said. "Farmers do appreciate any assistance they receive from the Market Facilitation Program, but that assistance does not make them whole and it does not provide for long-term solutions or address other concerns, such as losing access to foreign markets and customers."