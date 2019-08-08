Four Valley volunteer fire companies received a total of $21,781 in wildfire fighting grants on Thursday.
The grant recipients in Snyder County were Bannerville Volunteer Fire Co, McClure, $3,860; Freeburg Volunteer Fire Co, Freeburg, $10,000; and Shamokin Dam Volunteer Fire Co No 1, Shamokin Dam, $2,000.
In Union County, Mifflinburg Hose Company 1, received a grant of $5,921.
These grants derive from the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, which handed out 130 grants totalling nearly $620,000 on Thursday.
“Across the state, a total of $617,809 will benefit volunteers serving rural areas and communities where forest and brush fires are common,” DCNR Sec. Cindy Adams Dunn said. “To appreciate the value of well-equipped and highly trained wildfire fighters, one only has to look outside Pennsylvania to the horrific fires that sometimes plague other states.