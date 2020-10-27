Gas prices across the Valley have dropped to $2.43 a gallon, three cents cheaper than last week, according to AAA's East Central Gas Price Report, released Monday.
Last year this week, gas prices averaged $2.78 a gallon.
According to the report, average gas prices in Valley municipalities are as follows: Elysburg, $2.51, Lewisburg, $2.67, Mifflinburg, $2.41, Milton, $2.47, Mount Carmel, $2.40, Selinsgrove, $2.49, Shamokin, $2.41, and Sunbury, $2.47. The nationwide average price of gas is $2.16 a gallon.