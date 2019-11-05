The price at the pump is rising in the Valley. The average price for a gallon of gasoline across the Susquehanna Valley is four cents higher this week at $2.81 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.
Last week's average price was $2.77. A year ago this week, the price for a gallon was $2.94. Average prices of unleaded self-serve gasoline in various Valley municipalities this week are: $2.86, Elysburg, $2.79, Lewisburg, $2.82, Mifflinburg, $2.89, Milton, $2.71, Mount Carmel, $2.86 Selinsgrove, $2.73, Shamokin, and $2.85, Sunbury.
Refinery maintenance and lower utilization rates have contributed to the decrease in stocks in October and fluctuation at the pump recently. Should refinery utilization increase, gas prices should follow suit and stabilize in the weeks ahead, barring any outlying factors.