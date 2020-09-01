The average price for gasoline across the Susquehanna Valley is eight cents higher this week at $2.52 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report, released Monday.
The average price of gas this week one year ago across the Valley was $2.77. By municipality, the average gas prices this week are as follows: Elysburg, $2.60, Lewisburg, $2.55, Mifflinburg, $2.42, Milton, $2.78, Mount Carmel, $2.50, Selinsgrove, $2.54, Shamokin, $2.48, and Sunbury, $2.46.
The national gas price average increased by a nickel on the week to $2.23 after Hurricane Laura made landfall in the south. Today’s national average is a nickel more than last month, and 35 cents cheaper than a year ago. While it’s typical to see increased demand and more expensive gas prices ahead of a major storm, prices could start to cool off in the weeks ahead, AAA said.
—Rick Dandes