Susquehanna Valley Gas Prices increased slightly over the past week, according Heather Roth, a spokesperson for AAA, East Central Pa. region. The average price for gasoline across the Susquehanna Valley increased by three cents to $2.78 per gallon.
This week’s Susquehanna Valley average price is $2.78, up from $2.77 last week. One year ago, this week, the price was $3.04 a gallon. Some local gas price per gallon of regular gasoline averages are Elysburg, $2.86; Lewisburg, $2.74; Mifflinburg, $2.78; Milton, $2.83; Mount Carmel, $2.71; Selinsgrove, $2.80; Shamokin, $2.73; and Sunbury, $2.79.