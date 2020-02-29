DANVILLE — A movement started by a 10-year-old Hughesville girl to hand out stuffed monkeys to kids going through the frightening experience of an emergency room visit has gone viral, and is reaching medical facilities around the world.
When a child needs to be transported in a medical helicopter or critical care ambulance, it can be a frightening experience, said Kristy Creasy, of Hughesville. To provide comfort, her daughter, Aly Creasy, 10, started Aly's Monkey Movement.
Aly's idea started after her own experience in the emergency room a couple of years ago.
At the time, Aly's grandparents gave her Jack, her first stuffed monkey.
Now, Aly wants to help other kids who are going through frightening experiences by providing some comfort with a stuffed monkey. That idea has taken hold around the world — in the UK, Ireland, in Africa.
Kristy tells the story of a three-year-old in Texas who takes a monkey with her when she goes for her chemo treatments.
"If anyone is looking to be a monkey mover, we want to hear from them," Kristy said.
Aly presented eight Life Flight 1 crew members with her donation Friday afternoon.
The monkeys will be shared among Geisinger’s six Life Flight bases and two critical care ground transport unit bases.
About eight Life Flight team members were at the presentation.
Aly started this out with a goal of 30 monkeys at the very beginning of this journey, said Kristy. "The entire family is part of the program. We couldn't do it without everyone."
Another child, Tyler, 12, helps with the tagging of the monkeys.
"What's really cool," Aly said, "is I only had a dream of 30 monkeys and now they are going across the world.
The monkeys are named, "based on the donators. We use their names," Aly said. "When we run out of names, if a family loves Disney, we use Disney character names."
Meanwhile thanks to the community and people around the country, we have received more than 900 monkeys.
"It's exploding in a really positive way," Kristy said.
Donations are coming in from around the globe. "Monkeys are being sent to the United Kingdom, for instance," Kristy said, "and Africa. We're ready to go with the monkeys."
Scott Lynn, a Life Flight team member, said, "I think it's exciting to be able to help children, hand out these monkeys. Maybe make kids a little more comfortable. The situation has got to be scary for a little kid, sometimes taking them without their parents to a hospital."
Lynn said it makes a "world of difference that this movement has been driven by a little kid. Aly is just amazing and I can't think of a better way to show our support for this movement."
"We're so proud of our kids for this," Krissy said.