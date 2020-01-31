PAXINOS — Katelyn Clemens admits she was scared and nervous when she first brought a wild pony home from Chincoteague Island on Virginia's Eastern Shore, but she said she quickly formed a bond with the animal.
Now, nearly 18 months after she raised $2,500 and won a bid for Scout in 2018, the 13-year-old girl and her pony are headed to 18th Annual Horse World Expo from Feb. 27 to March 1 at the Farm Show Complex in Harrisburg.
"We had a pretty good bond when I first met him," said Katelyn Clemens, an eighth-grader in Shamokin Area School District. "I realized that's my horse."
Katelyn, who also is the Backwoodsmen 4-H Club historian in Rush Township, Northumberland County, participated in the Pennsylvania 4H State Horse Show in State College in July. She won first place in the halter competition and third in the in-hand competition. Scout was also on the 2019 cover for the Virginia Chincoteague Island Vacation Guide.
She lives in Paxinos on Ridgeview Farm with her parents and 17-year-old sister, Morgan Clemens. Scout was welcomed onto the family's 50 acres of land, where he joins 42,000 chickens, beef cattle, hogs, rabbits, goats, horses and other animals. The farm also has 150 acres of fields to grow hay, oats, soybeans and corn. Katelyn is in charge of the rabbits, goats and miniature horses.
Katelyn sold baby rabbits from the family farm, worked at a family friend's greenhouse and sacrificed Christmas and birthday gifts in favor of straight cash, and on July 26, she won a $2,500 bid for Scout, now a 2-year-old brown and white foal.
"I love Scout a lot," said Katelyn. "In the first couple of weeks, I was scared. Once we go that connecting bond, I knew he wasn't going to hurt me. He just wanted to play."
The Horse World Expo, according to its website, "will bring the nation’s leading equestrian clinicians and entertainers to Harrisburg for four days of education, entertainment and shopping." There will be hundreds of vendors, seminars, multi-breed and multi-discipline demonstrations and competitions, a parade of breeds and Stallion Avenue.
Scout and Katelyn will participate with other members of the Stoney Creek Chincoteague and Feather Fund groups in the competitive events. She will also be part of Stallion Avenue where she and Scout will have a stall to talk to others and meet Scout.
The wild horses, believed to be descendants of the survivors of a Spanish galleon that wrecked off the coast of Assateague, are managed by the Chincoteague Volunteer Fire Company at the charge of the National Park Service. Each year about 60 foals are born on Assateague Island, Virginia. In order to keep the overall herd at a sustainable size, most of the foals are sold at the auction for wildlife management and a fundraiser. A few select foals are auctioned off with the intention of keeping them on the island to live in the wild.
Kim Clemens, Katelyn's mother, said the "Misty of Chincoteague" book series popularized the island for her daughter and other young people.
"These kids are reading these books and are now interested in the ponies," she said.
As part of the Backwoodsmen 4-H Club, Katelyn and other members hosted a Rock-A-Thon and donated money to Elijah's Bowl Soup Kitchen in Sunbury. Eight members also competed at the 4H State Show and received the good housekeeping, member Sarah Sharp got a belt buckle for getting her level 4 driving and Morgan Clemens got a tack box and leather halter for being a finalist in the McAllister outstanding Equine member Award.