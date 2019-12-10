SUNBURY — A Shikellamy graduate is continuing her tradition of collecting prom dresses to give out to those that may be in need.
Madison Attinger, a 2016 Shikellamy High School graduate is gathering dresses tonight from 5 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. in the Shikellamy High School lobby.
Attinger started "Once Upon a Dress" in 2016.
"We are in need of prom dresses, shoes, and jewelry," Attinger said. "This year Brides Bouquet in Selinsgrove donated six brand new prom dresses that will be given away. We are also looking for donations from local businesses such as hair, makeup, flowers, and restaurant gift cards.
The dress giveaway will take place on Jan. 25 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. in the Shikellamy cafeteria.
This event is open to all school districts.
