The Daily Item
Seven students from Pennsylvania College of Technology’s emergency medical services/paramedic program, and 25 from Penn College’s physician assistant program, will be part of the health care team at next month’s Little League World Series.
Three Valley graduates will be part of Penn College’s contingent at the 10-day international tournament in South Williamsport. Carly Stahl, of Lewisburg; Emily McCaffery, of Middleburg, and Mike Caputo, of Winfield, will all be part of the group helping keep visitors and players at the Little League Headquarters healthy.
Paramedic majors will stand ready to provide for the emergency health care needs of those fans, helping professionals from Susquehanna Regional Emergency Medical Services. Physician assistant students will staff the infirmary at Dr. Creighton J. Hale International Grove, where the 16 participating Little League teams will stay throughout the series. There, they will provide health care to players and their coaches, working under the supervision of a certified physician assistant and physician.
Dr. Gregory R. Frailey, emergency medical services physician with UPMC Susquehanna and medical director for the Little League World Series will oversee the group. As medical director, Frailey oversees the care of athletes and visitors, both on and off the field. He is also the medical director for the college’s paramedic and physician assistant programs, as well as the college’s quick response unit.
Stahl is part of the seven-member EMS/paramedic group caring for fans. Caputo and McCaffery will be part of a large group of physician assistants on-site to care for players. There are seven other students from Montoursville, Williamsport and Muncy in the group.
The Little League World Series runs Aug. 15-25. Every game will be broadcast live on ESPN’s networks.