MILTON — The grassroots local collective known as If Not Us, Then Who will commemorate Juneteenth, on Friday, said Frank Manzano, one of the organizers, on Wednesday.
"So we're holding a vigil in Milton, across from the Moose Lodge, 139 S. Front Street, on Friday, 8:30-9:30 p.m.," he said. "We're holding it to honor our fallen soldiers. Because we've lost a lot of lives. Juneteenth is a very special day."
Juneteenth — declared a Pennsylvania holiday by Gov. Tom Wolf last year — is spreading across the U.S. and beyond. It is considered the oldest known celebration commemorating the ending of slavery in the United States.
According to Dee Evans, national director of communications of the National Juneteenth Observance Foundation, there will be Juneteenth celebrations in almost every state this year.
"We saw that there were celebrations around the country," Manzano said. "We wanted to do it here as well. We take it very seriously."
Nisan Trotter, of Lewisburg, who is in the If Not Us collective, will be leading the vigil in prayer, Manzano said.
After the vigil, Manzano said, "We will conclude with a few facts on Juneteenth and why it is such an important moment for us. Please consider coming out (with your mask of course) and joining us in honoring our fallen brothers and sisters."
Manzano said the vigil will be a very personal, intimate event.
If Not Us, Then Who is supporting a Saturday protest by Central Pa. Protests at Sharon Lutheran Church in Selinsgrove, 6:30-8 p.m.
"This will be an event," Manzano said, "to show how we can come together as a community and let everyone hear us."
"We want unity and love, never hate at any events," he explained. "Our brothers will be there, our voices will be heard, our pain will be felt, our love will be shown. Please consider coming out and supporting us for this event, we want the whole town to hear us. We will not stop."
The Associated Press contributed to this report.