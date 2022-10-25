HALLOWEEN PARADES
Danville — Thursday, Oct. 27., beginning at 7 p.m. Parade starts at Wall and East Market streets and will continue to Mill Street.
Mount Carmel — Saturday, Oct. 29, at 11 a.m. at 6th and Oak streets. Rain date is Sunday, Oct. 30, at noon.
Northumberland — Wednesday, Oct. 26, starting at 7 p.m. It forms at King Street Park. This year’s route is up 2nd Street, down Orange, 7th and Queen streets, up Front Street and stopping at King Street Park.
Watsontown — Monday, Oct. 31, starts at 6 p.m. Watsontown Area Business Alliance’s annual Halloween Parade on Elm Street will form at the 8th Street Park and move down Elm Street to end at Watsontown Memorial Park.
TRICK OR TREAT DATES
Danville — Saturday, Oct. 29, 6-9 p.m.
Lewisburg — Saturday, Oct. 29, from 5:30-8 p.m.
Middleburg — Monday, Oct. 31, from 6-9 p.m.
Middlecreek Township — Monday, Oct. 31, from 6-8 p.m.
Mifflinburg — Monday, Oct. 31, 6-9 p.m.
New Berlin — Monday, Oct. 31, 6-9 p.m.
Riverside — Saturday, Oct. 29, from 6-9 p.m.
Selinsgrove — Monday, Oct. 31
Shamokin — Monday, Oct. 31, from 6-8 p.m.
Watsontown — Monday, Oct. 31, from 6:30-8 p.m.