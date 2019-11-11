MILTON — Second vice commander Matthew Lenig of American Legion Post 71 welcomed more than 40 people, including the Boy Scouts from Troop 605, to an outdoor Veteran's Day ceremony Monday night at Veteran's Memorial Park.
On hand to address the bundled-up crowd on a chilly night was State Rep. Lynda Schlegel Culver, who said that the message of Veteran's Day was to honor veterans for their service and what they did for the country.
"We could never fully understand," Culver said, "the courage it takes to sign up for the military, to train and perform the duties of the military so that we back here can continue to live our lives as though nothing has changed. It's important that we don't lose that message, and that we keep it at the forefront of our thoughts as we celebrate Veteran's Day."
Lenig spent a few minutes relating the history of Veteran's Day, which began with a proclamation in November 1919 by President Woodrow Wilson, that Nov. 11 would henceforth be known as Armistice Day, now known as Veteran's Day. In 1954, Nov. 11 became a day to honor veterans of all wars.
He also noted that this was the hundredth anniversary of the American Legion.
Boy Scout Jaden Cottage then sang the National Anthem.
Hannah Montgomery, of Milton, said she was there at the ceremony to honor her father, who died in World War II.
"I think this was a wonderful ceremony and I hope the American Legion decides to hold it here every year," Montgomery said. "We have to remember those who fought and gave their lives to protect us. I think Milton did this right."