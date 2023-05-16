Young performers from across the Valley gathered for a red carpet event at the Lewisburg Area High School on Monday night to celebrate the local theater programs.
The event, which was sponsored by The Daily Item, highlighted the successes of musical performances staged by 13 schools this spring.
The annual event started in 2017, and, on Monday, returned for the first time since the start of the pandemic.
Directors, performers and guests from each of the schools were invited to attend the event. They arrived at the school in formal attire, ready to celebrate and appreciate the work of other local theater programs.
Some attending performers even donned pieces of their costumes from their spring performance, like Southern Columbia’s Josh Lahr, who played Conrad Birdie in their recent production of “Bye, Bye Birdie.” Lahr sported a gold-sequined jacket that he wore as Birdie just a few weeks ago.
The energy in the auditorium was high as students prepared to see their friends from other schools in action.
Hannah Yucca, who played Donna in Mount Carmel’s spring production of “Mamma Mia,” said it can be hard to get to other schools’ shows.
“I got to see a few schools this year, but everything happens at the same time,” she said. “It’s awesome to get to see everyone else’s work tonight.”
Mount Carmel Director Brian Mowery was excited for his cast to have the opportunity to appreciate the performances of others.
“I thought it’d be cool to get the kids to see everyone else,” he said. “We were excited to get a crew together and come to this.”
Throughout the event, individual videos featured each of the 13 schools and their performances. The videos, produced by The Daily Item photographer Rob Inglis, included interviews with cast members and highlights from dress rehearsals.
Three schools were invited to perform live on the stage in Lewisburg.
The first of the live performances, Chloe Russel, of Milton, proved herself in her performance of the solo “Funny Honey” from “Chicago.”
“I was a little nervous to perform, but everyone is really relaxed here,” Russel said. “There isn’t any competition and I’m just excited to appreciate everyone’s work.”
Mount Carmel’s cast of “Mamma Mia” performed second, with Yucca leading the group. Yucca and Mowery said they were grateful to have been asked to perform live.
Finally, Jacob Erdman and Samantha Stancavage, from Shamokin, performed “A Little Priest” a duet from their recent production of “Sweeney Todd.” In just one number, the actors brought their characters, Sweeney Todd and Mrs. Lovett, to life.
Inglis and Kyra Smith-Cullen, deputy news editor/features for The Daily Item, brought the event together as a way to celebrate local theater programs.
Smith-Cullen said she was happy to see the event have the impact that she had hoped for.
“We wanted to give the students a chance to see what other schools did, since they’re so often too embroiled in their own musical preparations to see other productions,” she said. “It was great to see them cheering and supporting one another.”
Seeing their hard work projected onto the big screen is an experience for young actors that Inglis was proud to be a part of.
“To see all of the hard work that students put into bringing these productions to life and be able to be a small part of bringing it to the screen is a privilege,” Inglis said.