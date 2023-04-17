DANVILLE — Fifteen high school students from 13 area school districts distributed 65 grants totaling $63,500 to community nonprofits Tuesday morning during the annual Community Giving Foundation Youth in Philanthropy ceremony, held this year at Danville Area High School.
Youth in Philanthropy is a philanthropic-oriented education program, the purpose of which is for youth to understand the meaning of philanthropy, learn about the local nonprofit world and take part in the grant-making process. Through this program, said Community Giving Foundation program director Eric Pangelinan, "students are empowered to make a positive impact in their communities now and in the future."
The program started in 2004 with a grant from the Berwick Health and Wellness Fund. When it launched, the program consisted of one school (Berwick), 15 students, and granted out $5,000 into the community.
Since then, it has grown to 13 schools, 195 students, and grants out $63,500 across the foundation's entire service area.
Valley schools in the program include Danville, Line Mountain, Midd-West, Selinsgrove, Shikellamy and Warrior Run.
This year, students spent time creating and administering a needs assessment process which included focus groups made up of fellow students and community members, Pangelinan said.
"The students synthesized the results of their needs assessment and used this data to prioritize their grant awards,” he said.
At the 90-minute ceremony, student representatives from each Youth in Philanthropy group presented grant awards to a representative from each grantee organization.
The funding for each school's grant-round differs, said Pangelinan.
"Many of the schools are funded directly by some of the Community Giving Foundation Affiliate Boards, but many others are funded by some very generous community members both anonymous and public who have made an investment in the youth of our community areas with the knowledge that many of these students will grow up to be philanthropic and active community leaders," he said.
Each school's group of students works together to conduct a community needs assessment across their school districts service area. They then take those results and tailor a custom grant-round and application process to address those needs. The students then help to advertise the grant round across their community and collect applications. Then the students select their grant recipients based on, but not limited to the following criteria (community impact, people served, priority area, service area, program success and donor intention). The students also assign grant reports to their selected grantees to measure the success and impact of their grant making.
"These students accomplished so much," Pangelinan said.
Bella Johns, a senior at Danville, and a member of the grant group at the school said they met several times during the year. Their faculty advisor is Gary Grozier.
"We did a needs assessment across our school and by doing that we found out what the most prevalent problems are," Johns said.
They got the word out to organizations and the Danville group worked on seeing which ones applied to those problems.
"We had $5,000 to award. We looked at our needs assessments and the groups that applied for grants, plus what they were going to use it for," she said.
One of the many recipients was Transition of PA, represented by Danielle McKnight, at the ceremony.
"We strive to help victims and survivors in our communities, to end the patterns of violence and abuse," she said. "Programs like this are good for our youth. It teaches them later skills that they'll need in life to be successful."
Ginny Weibel, of the Bloomsburg Children's Museum said, "to have young people recognize the work that we do in their communities is immeasurable to us. It is so important that we are reaching out to the communities we serve. And that the teens recognize what we are doing."
Selinsgrove Adviser Tracey Hepner has been involved with Youth in Philanthropy since 2018, and watched the movement grow.
"I find that kids are able to identify quite easily places that need help," she said.
Danville students awarded the following grants: Danville Child Development Center — Sensory Play for Sound Emotional Health, $1,000; Foundation of the Columbia Montour Chamber of Commerce — Danville Ironkids Mental Health Initiative, $1,500; Good Samaritan Mission — Many Hands Helping Others, $1,500; PA Swarm — PA Swarm Youth Support, $500; and Transitional Housing and Care Center — Feel through Art, $500.
Line Mountain awards: Ronald McDonald House of Danville — Camp Dost, $1,000; Transitions of PA — Big Life Journey, $4,000;
Midd-West awards: Cub Scout Pack 3451 — Summer Camp, $700; Foundation for Free Enterprise Education — PA Free Enterprise Week 2023 and the Speaker Series, $695; Grace Covenant Community Church — Middleburg Town Square Mural Project, $605; Spring Township — Beaver Springs Ball Park, $1,500; and Transitions of PA — Big Life Journey, $1,500.
Selinsgrove awards:Kelsey's Dream — Helping Children with Cancer, $1,000; Regional Engagement Center — C.A.R.E. @ the REC, $2,500; and Summer SEALS Day Camp — Day Camp 2023, $1,500.
Shikellamy awards: Central Susquehanna Sight Services — Vision for Your Wellbeing, $500; Girls on the Run Mid State PA — Girls on the Run, $1,500; Nicholas Wolff Foundation/Camp Victory — Climbing to Tranquility, $1,000; and Shikellamy School District — Middle School Comfort Closet, $2,000.00
Warrior Run awards: Father's Hope — Hope for the Holidays, $400; Donald L. Heiter Community Center, Inc. — GTS Theatre Summer Camp 2023, $500; Kelsey's Dream — Helping Children with Cancer, $500; Kingdom Kidz — SafeKIDZ!, $1,100; Nicholas Wolff Foundation, Inc. — Climbing to Tranquility, $500; and The Children's Museum — STEM Programs at Montgomery House, $500.