High school students from Benton, Berwick, Central Columbia, Columbia-Montour Area Vo-Tech, Danville, Midd-West, Millville, Northwest, Selinsgrove, Shikellamy and Warrior Run are serving as youth grantmakers through the Community Giving Foundation’s Youth in Philanthropy (YIP) program.
More than 130 students participate in YIP and each school’s group has the responsibility of granting up to $5,000 to youth-related projects.
The goal of the program is to provide engagement in the workings of the foundation and to encourage interest and understanding of philanthropy. In addition, the students will provide valuable input on the needs of youth and a new perspective that is helpful to the foundation. Throughout the school year, students develop a set of funding priorities determined through needs assessment surveys that they conducted in their schools and communities. Students use the information collected to review and vote on the grant applications.
Grant applications must be completed and submitted through a web-based program. Each school group has its own service area, funding priority areas and application. Applicants may apply to more than one school. To access the grant application, visit csgiving.org, click on “grants & scholarships” then click on “grants.” View details under the section titled “Youth in Philanthropy."
Grant requests must be submitted online by 11:59 p.m. on March 25.
For grant-related questions, contact Christine Orlando, senior program officer, at 570-752-3930 ext. 2, or corlando@csgiving.org.