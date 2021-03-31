Valley hospitals are continuing to administer COVID-19 vaccines to hundreds of eligible patients daily and expect to do so as more become eligible in the coming weeks.
Across its four vaccine centers, Geisinger has given more than 220,000 vaccine doses, while Evangelical Community Hospital has administered more than 11,000 shots.
Both hospitals are working through waitlists and urge those who are or about to become eligible to sign up soon.
At Evangelical, approximately 1,200 doses are administered per week, according to spokesperson Deanna Hollenbach.
Brian Wolfe, Evangelical's Vice President of Physician and Clinic Practices said the process for registration at Evangelical will not change. As individuals become eligible, visit www.evanhospital.com/virus and fill out a vaccine request form or call 570-522-4530, option 1. Individuals who submit a form or call will be contacted to schedule an appointment at an upcoming clinic.
"At Evangelical, we are working diligently to vaccinate as many eligible individuals as possible with the vaccines we are provided," Wolfe said. "We continue to ask for patience as eligibility expands."
Geisinger spokesman Joe Stender said individuals in the health system also have several options to get on the waitlist.
"Every day, we are contacting eligible individuals who have signed up with our appointment registration form," Stender said Wednesday. "Anyone who is eligible for a vaccine can continue to request an appointment by visiting myGeisinger, filling out the form at geisinger.org/COVIDvax, or calling 570-284-3567.”
Vaccine appointments for those eligible are available at some CVS locations across the Valley. Visit Caremark.com and navigate through the vaccination portal to get an appointment.