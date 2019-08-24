President Trump's comments about Jewish voters not being "loyal" if they voted for Democrats triggered fresh concerns among Valley Jews that he is promoting a stereotype that Jews are divided in their loyalties, though Trump has denied any anti-Semitism.
While talking to reporters on Tuesday about Israel’s decision to ban two Muslim American congresswomen, Reps. Rashida Tlaib and Ilhan Omar, he said: “I can’t believe we’re even having this conversation. Where has the Democratic Party gone? Where have they gone where they are defending these two people over the state of Israel? I think any Jewish people that vote for a Democrat, I think it shows either a total lack of knowledge or great disloyalty.”
"I am alarmed and angered by the President’s recent comments," said Rabbi Nina Mandel, Congregation Beth El, of Sunbury.
Associated Press contributed to this report.
"Raising questions about Jews’ "loyalty" to a country, a person, or a party," Mandel said, "is an anti-Semitic trope that has been used for centuries to stoke fear and distrust.
"At best," Mandel said, "his comments are careless, at worst, dangerous. We already know that some of the recent mass shooters have expressed hate and paranoia about Jewish people. We know that his words have an impact. With violent and anti-Semitic, White Nationalist actions on the rise, it is alarming to hear our president say this not once, but several times, in the past few days. I will continue being a “disloyal Jew” if that means exercising my rights as an American citizen to vote freely and disagree with the government when necessary."
Dr. Jennifer Rager-Kay, of Selinsgrove, a recent Democratic candidate for the Pennsylvania House of Representatives, said, "I am terribly ashamed and disheartened that rather than a president who condemns acts of hatred, we have one who not only condones it, but he practices and promotes it daily. I agree with Dan Rather’s response to President Trump’s comment, “he is summoning the forces of bigotry and anti-Semitism with all of its blood-stained history.”
Now more than ever, Rager-Kay said, "we need a leader who can use his position and influence to unite our country, not further contribute to its divide."
Meanwhile, national Jewish organizations had similar reactions.
Halie Soifer, executive director of the Jewish Democratic Council of America (JDCA), condemned Donald Trump for using an anti-Semitic trope to label roughly 80 percent of American Jews as disloyal. "We categorically reject and condemn Donald Trump’s anti-Semitic claim today that Jews who vote for Democrats are ‘disloyal.’ President Trump has no right to tell Jewish Americans that he knows what is best for us or to demand our loyalty."
“We live in a democracy," Solfer continued, "and Jewish support for the Republican Party has been halved since Trump has been in office — from 33 percent in 2014 to 17 percent in 2018 (according to Pew) — because Trump doesn’t represent Jewish or American values."
“The president’s dangerous and exclusionary language is unacceptable, un-American, and beyond the pale, added Abby J. Leibman, President and CEO of MAZON: A Jewish Response to Hunger organization. "His offensive accusation can lead to violence as we saw in the worst attack on American Jews in history in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, at the Tree of Life synagogue on October 27, 2018. Such sentiments have no place in public discourse particularly from the president of the United States.”