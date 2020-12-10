The Jewish holiday of Hanukkah, also known as the Festival of Lights, begins at sunset tonight.
But preparations for the holiday took place days before that by Rabbi Nina Mandel, of Congregation Beth El, in Sunbury, and a family in Lewisburg, wrapping up presents for their children.
Mandel, and some volunteers spent a part of Wednesday putting together "goodies" for kids — cookies and cupcakes baked by the rabbi and the ever present dreidel, a four-sided spinning top.
A pleasant surprise, Mandel added, was getting a phone call from Sunbury Mayor Kurt Karlovich, saying that if the congregation wanted to put out some decorations around town, they could do so.
At Leonard and Leona Dunkle's home, in the Lewisburg area, they prepared a special meal, on what Leona calls, "a joyous celebration. My two kids love the idea of getting presents over eight days. Even with a pandemic, it's not interfering with this day."
The primary way Hanukkah is celebrated, explained Rabbi Nina Mandel, of Congregation Beth El, in Sunbury, is by lighting a special Menorah, or candelabra, with nine stems: eight, lit sequentially for each night of the holiday; and one to be the "Guard" candle, used to light the other ones.
According to the Jewish tradition, Mandel said, it is most important to proclaim the joy of Hanukkah and make it visible by making sure that each night, the menorah is visible to passersby. In the centuries of celebration, Jewish families have often felt that the only safe way to do this was to light the menorah inside and place it discreetly in a window.
"When the United Way sponsored the Not in Our Valley program a few weeks ago," Manndel said, "it was noted that the national organization, Not in Our Town, was founded when someone in Billings, Montana threw a rock through the window of a young Jewish boy who was displaying a menorah.
"The menorah went on to become a rallying cry for unity and standing against hatred," she said.
This year, Mandel said, "as we light our menorahs, we are all acutely aware of our isolation and our need for light. May all the lights of this season offer us hope and joy in the dark months ahead."
Congregation Beth El is having a drive-in service on Sunday, 5:30 p.m. in the parking lot at the synagogue, where people can bring their Menorahs and light them.
In Lewisburg, Chad of Lewisburg is holding a drive-in Menorah lighting, Sunday, 4:30 p.m. at the Union County courthouse parking lot.