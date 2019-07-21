BLOOMSBURG — Despite near 100 degree temperatures the Heartland Youth Football league hosted its second camp for children to learn football basics on the campus of Bloomsburg University.
Heartland Youth Football Commissioner John Derr said he was impressed that nearly 300 children signed up for the football and cheerleading camp.
"We continue to grow and even with the hot weather we had a great turnout."
Derr said 238 football players and 51 cheerleaders all signed up to participate in the two-day event.
"This is so much fun and I am learning a lot," Jacob Cool, 9, of Danville said. "I don't even mind the hot weather."
The camp was supposed to go through 5 p.m. but Derr said with the heat himself and his near 50 volunteers decided to move things along and the children were done by 2: 30 p.m.
"We were concerned and we made sure to have water stations all over the place," Derr said. We had pop up tents everywhere and we made sure each child was able to take a break whenever they needed."
The Heartland Youth Football league is made up of 18 various school districts and Derr said almost every district had participated in the camp.
League cheerleading director Stephanie Horan, of Bloomsburg, said she was also pleased with the turn out being that it is new to the camp to have youth cheerleaders present.
"It's great and it gets us a chance to get out here and teach the girls," she said. "We had the chance to work with preschool cheerleaders as well and that is always fun."
Jacob Bower, 9, of Dover, participated in the camp for the second year in a row and he said he was learning a lot.
"We get to run the drills and learn how to do things right," he said.
Saturday's session consisted of speed and agility drills along with skilled positioned drills, Derr said. Sunday's sesson will include timed drills and a recap of what was learned on Saturday, Derr said.
"All in all it is a great day and we are happy and thankful to Bloomsburg University for always hosting us," Derr said.
The camp cost $25 and children received lunches both days, Derr said.