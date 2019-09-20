RIVERSIDE— Several Valley attorneys are participating in the "Wills for Heroes" program Saturday to help provide free legal services at Merck & Co., in Riverside.
The "WIlls for Heroes" program — a 501(c)(3) — is designed to provide essential legal documents free of charge to first responders, including wills, living wills, and powers of attorney, according to the Wills for Heroes foundation.
By helping first responders plan now, they ensure their family's legal affairs are in order before a tragedy hits. The 501(c)(3) charitable non-profit Wills for Heroes Foundation supports these Wills programs, giving back to the community and "protecting those who protect us.
The event is being sponsored by Merck & Co and the Pennyslvania Bar Association Young Lawyers Division.
Attorneys will be meeting with first responders from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m.