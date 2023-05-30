Five Valley communities have proclaimed Friday, June 2, as National Gun Violence Awareness Day.
Toni Niles, team leader of the Central Susquehanna Valley chapter of the national grassroots movement Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, reached out to numerous mayors throughout the area about joining the effort.
As of Friday, mayors from Sunbury, Lewisburg, Northumberland, Selinsgrove and Bloomsburg had made proclamations and encouraged residents to work to prevent gun violence.
Selinsgrove Mayor Jeff Reed said he was glad to support the group's effort and noted they are "not against guns but are about using guns responsibly."
He supports stronger laws to ensure gun safety in the U.S.
"Laws need to be changed so we can take guns out of the hands of people who can't use them responsibly," Reed said.
Niles said having local communities acknowledge the issue of gun violence helps educate the public.
"It's a conversation-starter. This is not only a national issue, but a local issue we have in our own communities," she said, citing the recent arrest of a Selinsgrove Area School District student who made threats of using a firearm at school and last October's arrest of a sixth-grade Midd-West student who brought a handgun and ammunition to the Middle School.
While no one was hurt by a firearm in either incident, Niles said, the lives of the children involved were "dramatically" impacted.
Niles and her group colleagues are working with local legislators to add proclamations to address gun violence that causes more than 40,000 deaths in the U.S.
In support of National Gun Violence Awareness Day, the community is encouraged to wear orange and to participate in the Red Cross Community Blood Drive at the Lewisburg CommUnity Zone at 328 Market St. in Lewisburg Friday from noon to 5 p.m. Scheduled appointments are strongly recommended. To schedule an appointment, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or visit RedCrossBlood.org. Donors can streamline their donation experience and save up to 15 minutes by visitingRedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass to complete a pre-donation reading and health history questions on the day of their appointment.