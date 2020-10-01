The story of the Valley is one of "community and collaboration" amid the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Dr. Jaewon Ryu, President of Geisinger Health System.
Ryu was one of the speakers during a two-hour virtual State of the Region event hosted by the Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way on Thursday evening. The discussion panel brought together 16 Valley experts to discuss efforts from the government, social services, health, education and commerce during the novel coronavirus pandemic.
"We've heard quite a bit about community and collaboration, especially during this time of COVID," said Ryu. "That's been our story as well (at Geisinger). COVID has us working together and learning to swim upstream."
The goal has been to provide information about how to stay safe and healthy in the community. A lot more is known now when compared to March or April, he said.
Ryu said the peaks in April and May were 140 to 150 patients across all Geisinger campuses that were COVID positive compared to the current 40 to 45. The low peak was around June and July with around 10 patients.
"It's a good reminder for all of us that we're not out of the woods yet," said Ryu.
Kendra Aucker, President and CEO of Evangelical Community Hospital in Lewisburg, said cooperation is a positive thing where the patients are the winners.
"We figured out how to do that and best work toward the health of the people," she said. "In our size region, it's a different story than in other rural places."
Albert Lagerman, CEO and CFO of Family Practice Center, said collaboration brings the community together and provides safe environments for the patient.
Issues exacerbated
COVID has revealed many challenges in the health care field as well as exacerbated issues in the community including food insecurity, utility payments, housing, lack of transportation and budgeting. It increased mental health issues, including overdoses and suicide attempts, the panel of experts said.
Susan Jordan, Executive Director of Susquehanna Valley Mediation Center, said the work with Children and Youth Services did not stop. Child abuse and domestic violence became "hidden behind closed doors" in the months during the shutdowns.
"The pandemic exposed and amplified existing community vulnerabilities," said Jordan. "Children and Youth Services often serve families who are touched by generational poverty, trauma, violence, substance abuse disorder. COVID has not been kind to these families. It has stressed them in many ways and brought out challenges in accessing resources."
Erica Mulberger, Executive Director of Central Pennsylvania Workforce Development Corporation, said the organization recorded 31,000 new unemployment compensation claims in March and April in the nine counties they cover compared to 5,000 new claims now. Last year around this time it was 2,000.
"We’re not passed the pandemic or the need for workforce and jobs," said Mulberger.
Stay healthy
The health officials emphasized wearing masks, hand hygiene and staying socially distanced.
More than 11,000 people were tested at Evangelical with 745 positive tests and more than 100 people hospitalized, said Aucker.
"It's important for leaders in the region to stress that COVID is not a political issue, it's not partisan, it doesn't lean one way or another," said Aucker. "It's just COVID. It's a public health crisis, not a political issue."
Lagerman also encouraged patients to not forgo their health care needs. He said the medical offices are safe environments.
The panel of experts highlighted cooperative efforts, including mask and food giveaways, establishing hot spots around the Valley for those without access to high-quality internet and financial assistance and guidance for those struggling, as well as protocols they're following as recommended by state and federal agencies.
Other speakers included state Sen. John Gordner, R-27; state Rep. Lynda Schlegel Culver, R-108; Gale Zalar, CEO of Central Susquehanna Opportunities; Sue Auman, Executive Director of Union-Snyder Community Action Agency; Dr. Bernadette Boerckel, Chief Outreach Officer of CSIU; Dr. Cathy Keegan, Superintendent of Milton Area School District; Jonathan Green, President of Susquehanna University; Peter Cheddar, Superintendent of Mount Carmel Area School District; Robert Garrett, President and CEO of Greater Susquehanna Valley Chamber; Joanne Troutman, President and CEO of the United Way; and Kristin Moyer, chair of the United Way Board of Directors.