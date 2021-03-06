NORTHUMBERLAND — "The Cat in the Hat" was on display this week at the Priestley-Forsyth Memorial Library next to a table filled with Dr. Seuss books and stuffed animals.
Part of that display featured books from the list of six that Dr. Seuss Enterprises will no longer publish due to "hurtful and wrong" ways that certain characters of color are portrayed. Priestley Library Director Jeffery Johnstonbaugh said those books will remain on shelves at the library — Degenstein Community Library Director Melissa Rowse said the same about the books at the library in Sunbury.
"That would be almost censoring or banning books. We don't do that," said Johnstonbaugh. "We feel our parents have good judgment and it's their choice for what they want to read to their children."
"A well-stocked public library has something to offend everyone," said Rowse. "We serve a diverse group of people, thoughts and opinions. We try to provide a balanced view with representation from both sides."
Both Degenstein and Priestley have some of the books in question. At Priestley, youth services coordinator Kim King had the library's collection on display and has in the past visited schools to read Dr. Seuss books and even brought along a library volunteer dressed as the Cat in the Hat.
"As someone who is a youth services director, it's sad," said King. "It feels like an attack on an American icon."
The six books are "And to Think That I Saw It on Mulberry Street," "If I Ran the Zoo," "McElligot's Pool," "On Beyond Zebra!," "Scrambled Eggs Super!," and "The Cat's Quizzer." In “And to Think That I Saw It on Mulberry Street," an Asian person is portrayed wearing a conical hat, holding chopsticks and eating from a bowl. “If I Ran the Zoo” includes a drawing of two bare-footed African men wearing what appear to be grass skirts with their hair tied above their heads.
“These books portray people in ways that are hurtful and wrong,” Dr. Seuss Enterprises told The Associated Press in a statement that coincided with the late author and illustrator’s birthday on Tuesday. “Ceasing sales of these books is only part of our commitment and our broader plan to ensure Dr. Seuss Enterprises’ catalog represents and supports all communities and families."
The National Education Association, which founded Read Across America Day in 1998 and deliberately aligned it with Dr. Seuss's birthday, has for several years deemphasized Seuss and encouraged a more diverse reading list for children. President Joseph Biden did not mention Dr. Seuss in his Read Across America Day proclamation but also did not say the books should be discontinued.
Degenstein held a Cat in the Hat Celebration on Tuesday with someone dressed as the titular character. Dr. Seuss books were given out as well, Rowse said.
Readers have been asking about the books and are welcome to come read or check them out of the library, she said.
"Perhaps these books and their images could be used to teach the younger generation of how we changed instead of hiding them," she said. "I will be interested to see if they start to appear on the Banned Books lists because right now, their popularity is skyrocketing."
Anyone from the public can challenge a book, but the library will never remove a book without a written challenge and approval from the library board, which is made up of representatives of the community. However, said Rowse, in her 20 years of working at public libraries, the board has never voted to remove a book.
Books available in the library
Roberta Greene, director of The Public Library for Union County in Lewisburg, said the three libraries in Union County have five of the six books listed. The books will remain on the shelves but readers will only be allowed to view them at the library.
"If they are removed and not returned, we don't have a way to get a replacement copy," said Greene. "I've seen this happen with other books getting attention."
Greene said the Library Bill of Rights and Freedom to Read Act from the American Library Associations strongly encourages librarians to have books representing different points of view and readers can decide what they are most comfortable reading.
Kathleen McQuiston, the director of the Thomas Beaver Free Library in Danville, said they have four of the six books in the collection.
"We don't have any plans on removing them," she said. "We had one person this week check out seven Dr. Seuss books. I think at least one of them was on the list."
Not for sale at Barnes & Noble
Jason Cassidy, the trade department manager of Barnes & Noble in Lewisburg, said the store has never carried the six books in question. He noted that parent company Barnes & Noble College has not issued any official word one way or another.
"No one has ever asked for any copies of those books since I have been running the trade department," said Cassidy. "We never carried them because nobody ever asked for them. They just weren't popular books."
Customers came in this week looking for the more popular Dr. Seuss titles this week, but none of the six on the list, he said.
"Our top seller is 'Oh, The Places You'll Go,'" said Cassidy. "Any time graduation rolls around we sell dozens of copies of that book."
The Associated Press contributed to this report.