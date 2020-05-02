MILTON — Curtis Swanger, of Milton, has been named Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (District 3) employee of the month for May 2020.
A three-year PennDOT employee, Swanger serves as an Environmental Planner 2 in the Environmental Unit in District 3. He specializes in issues related to erosion and sedimentation control, stormwater control measures, and regulatory compliance regarding environmental issues.
Swanger has shown his ability to adapt to challenges as they arise in the workplace, PennDOT said. For example, due to the COVID-19 mitigation protocols, he was unable to hold the annual meeting with each of District 3’s County Conservation Districts. On short notice, he decided to hold these meetings remotely recognizing they are a critical communication tool that ensures PennDOT maintenance field operations continue to remain compliant with environmental regulations.
His diverse skill set also includes expertise in underground and above ground fuel tank management, spill response, and hazardous waste management.