Cindy Krebs wasn’t sure what to expect from Small Business Saturday at the gently used clothing boutique she opened with her daughter in Lewisburg last summer, Leslie’s Closet.
Between Saturday and the day prior, Black Friday, Krebs said she received a “pleasant surprise” in the way of strong business and interest. Leslie’s Closet opened in July at 325 Market St.
“Because of COVID, I didn’t know how people would react to that. They are coming out and they’re being careful, which is awesome,” Krebs said. “Yesterday was fantastic. Best Friday I’ve had, I think since we opened.”
“Today’s not quite as busy as it was yesterday,” she said.
Small Business Saturday is a decade-plus business promotion from American Express urging consumers to shop “small” and local. Since the promotion’s debut in 2010, AmEx estimates spending at retailers and restaurants topped $120 billion, including nearly $20 billion in 2019.
Saturday’s business holiday, of course, comes during a pandemic. Several Valley retailers said they expected foot traffic to be down this year.
“Today seems a little bit slower, I’m thinking because of COVID some people aren’t going out,” Stacey Snook said.
Snook owns Stacey’s Towels & Gifts, 344 Chestnut St., Mifflinburg. A blue-and-white pennant banner promoting Small Business Saturday was strong across one of her storefront’s two picture windows. She had promotional buttons and stickers near the register and a promotional welcome mat on the ground below.
She had customers, too, including Liz and Sarah Mahoney, of Lewisburg. The mother-daughter duo browsed the seasonal gifts and other wares neatly displayed inside Stacey’s Towels & Gifts.
“It’s really great to keep them strong and support them,” Sarah Mahoney, a senior at Lewisburg Area High School, said of local merchants. “I think it’s really nice to be out on the town and seeing so many people involved in the community because I think this year has put so many people more closely in contact with their communities.”
“We made it a point. We said we were waking up this morning and going out and supporting local businesses,” Liz Mahoney said.
The Mahoneys crossed Chestnut Street to Stamm House, 345 Chestnut St., a mainstay among the gift shops in Mifflinburg. Guy Stamm and his wife, Kay, operate the shop. There were a half-dozen shoppers browsing the vintage Christmas decorations on display, all masked and seemingly staying in their small groups.
“It’s been pretty much on par with most years,” Guy Stamm said. “Everybody’s wearing a mask, that’s the biggest difference.”
“People come once a year to visit us here and buy their Santa for the year,” he said of the collectibles. “We’re a gift shop and this is our sweet spot for the year.”
Saturday’s mild temperatures and sunlit skies made for ideal window shopping. Judy Bubnis, Sue Bavero and Diana Harold strolled Market Street in Lewisburg together before heading into Brushstrokes Gallery at 340 Market St. Harold clutched a few shopping bags. Her friends had put theirs away in their vehicle.
“Everyplace has something interesting,” Harold said.
Bubnis and Bavero both said they work in health care. They said they were being cautious, wearing masks and keeping distance from others. They said stores were regulating how many customers were indoors at once.
It was the first Small Business Saturday for Cheryl Getkin and her daughter, Macey. Together, they opened the specialty gift shop Twice as Dear on Nov. 7 at 511 Mill St., Danville. The store offers American-made wares as well as those linked to charity and are environmentally sustainable.
Cheryl Getkin said she wasn’t aware of the promotion before opening the shop. She was grateful for it, and for the help from the Danville Business Association.
“There were people coming out all day long, which was really nice. For us, especially, because we’re new. Just to hear the positive comments and the feedback from people, it was really nice,” Cheryl Getkin said. “I’m really pleased with the turnout.”