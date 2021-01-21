The founding member of the Central Susquehanna Valley group of Moms Demand Action spoke about gun violence Thursday afternoon.
Shari Jacobson, an associate professor of anthropology at Susquehanna University, was the special guest via Zoom of The Bucknell Institute for Lifelong Learning. Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America is an all-volunteer, nonpartisan, grassroots organization that supports the second amendment while pursuing reasonable measures to curb gun violence.
"There is plenty of room to support our second amendment to make sure that people who hunt, collect firearms, who like to target shoot and have heritage guns from grandparents and great-grandparents — we support people's right to do that. We have gun owners in our group," said Jacobson, of Union Township. "We also know that it is important to address the public health crisis that is gun violence."
Since 2016, a local group of Moms Demand Action has been working in the Central Susquehanna Valley to educate the community about proven solutions to gun violence; the group has more than 150 members. Jacobson is also the Pennsylvania state membership lead of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America.
The key issues of the group include promoting gun safety; closing deadly loopholes; supporting reasonable limits on when, where and how loaded guns are carried and used in public places; and creating enforceable laws that address gun trafficking and fraudulent purchases.
Every year in America, more than 37,000 Americans die by guns. The vast majority of gun deaths are by suicide (60 percent) and homicide (36 percent), said Jacobson.
In rural America, the rate of suicide by gun is twice that of urban areas. The 12th Congressional District has a rate of 68 suicide by gun deaths each year, she said.
"It is a local problem, it is a state problem, it is a national problem," said Jacobson.
Three recommendations for the prevention of gun violence in cases of suicide include extreme risk laws that enable family members and law enforcement to petition a court for a temporary order preventing a person in crisis from accessing guns; waiting periods to create buffers between someone having a suicidal crisis and access to a gun; and securing guns in storage unloaded, according to Jacobson.
Four recommendations to curtail gun violence in cases of domestic violence include prohibiting people with dangerous histories from having guns; performing background checks on all gun sales; alerting local law enforcement of failed background checks; and requiring people to turn in their guns promptly and securely, according to Jacobson.
Janice Butler, one of the hosts of the Zoom, thanked Jacobson for her presentation. Butler encouraged people to learn more about the group and gun violence.
"It's very good information," she said.