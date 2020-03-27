Valley museums, others sharing educational content online

This is the first of an ongoing series of stories highlighting activities available to children and families during the shutdown of Valley schools.
LEWISBURG — The Lewisburg Children's Museum continues to operate online despite the building itself being closed to the public due to the COVID-19 crisis.
Lindsey Walter, the education director for the Children's Museum at 815 Market St., and staff started Pop Up Playdates on Facebook Live every Wednesday and Saturday. The Lewisburg Children's Museum joins other temporarily closed organizations and businesses in providing educational content online.
"Children can tune in, and get some enjoyment in that," said Walter. "Everyone is feeling closed in and stir crazy. We're trying to make the best of the situation and put together some fun activities for the children at home."
The Pop Up Playdates, which are geared toward children between ages 5 and 10 at 10 a.m. Wednesday and Saturday consist of a story being read followed by a craft. The crafts are based on items that can typically be found at home and are announced before the live web show starts.
The plan for this Saturday is to read a book called "The Way I Feel," which is about emotions and how to express them during all these changes in the world, said Walter.
"It's definitely a time that is important for children to express emotions," she said. "There will be an art activity where we'll make a 'my feelings' plate. We'll talk about textures, colors and what emotions they represent."
Olivia Agosti, an AmeriCorps member who serves at the Lewisburg Children’s Museum, has hosted one of the shows.
"I think it’s going really well," she said. "We had a program running on Wednesdays called Toddler Time that we adapted for everyone’s new normal. The interactions and feedback have all been positive."
Ashley Karstetter, of Jersey Shore, watched online with her 3-year-old son. She had been planning on taking him to the Lewisburg Children's Museum in May but fears she won't be able to now.
"This was the first one we did but my son loved it so we'll try to keep watching," she said. "He's lost out on being able to participate in preschool because of the pandemic and the lives help him regain a little of what he's not getting right now. Plus the book had a good message."
Beth Ann Haueisen Kauffman, of Montgomery, went to many different activities at the museum. She watched with her 8-year-old daughter this week.
"We love it," she said. "It gives us something else to do during the day to ease the pain of being trapped inside from COVID-19."
Agapeland Preschool in Selinsgrove has its staff members reading books on Facebook Live, hosting singalongs and sharing craft ideas and furthering the reading materials.
Riverkeeper John Zaktansky, of the Middle Susquehanna Riverkeeper Association, Inc., has also been posting educational videos about the river and watersheds. Those videos can be found on YouTube and Facebook.
The Montour Area Recreation Commission (MARC) and the Montour Preserve announced a new weekly series of ‘Nature Notes’ by MARC’s Assistant Director and longtime Montour Preserve Naturalist, Jon Beam. Jon (and occasionally friends) will feature natural items of note that individuals and families might find at the Montour Preserve or other natural areas in and around Montour County.
"For those of us dealing with the isolation and anxiety of COVID-19 and the resultant social distancing, Jon’s programs and natural history knowledge are a reassuring reminder that the wonders of nature are still out there, waiting to be discovered," according to the announcement. "Until we can meet again in person for Jon’s programs at the Montour Preserve, we hope you enjoy listening to Jon’s ‘Nature Notes."
The Bloomsburg Children's Museum partnered this week with Box of Light to create Stay, Plan Learn, a project to provide arts and science education to families at home during the COVID-19 crisis. This site offers films, lessons, educational challenges and connections to educators and teaching artists. These resources are gifts to our communities from teaching artists, educators and arts organizations throughout northeastern Pennsylvania.
“This unusual time in our history gives us the opportunity to forge new partnerships and explore unique platforms for delivering our services,” Dr. Ginny Weibel, Bloomsburg Children’s Museum Director said about the new website. “We are thrilled to connect with our community in this way.”
The website is comprised of videos covering science, arts, and cultural topics. Challenges will be issued each week. The challenges are a chance for kids to show off what they’ve learned, as each challenge will require a bit of knowledge from every lesson taught during the week. The organizers hope that daily lessons will lead the kids to immediate hands-on practice with the challenge of connecting all lessons. Kids will be invited to send in images and videos of their challenges with the hopes of each child seeing and learning from the work of others.
“It is my hope that our site is a meeting place at a time when we cannot meet, a way of raising our children when we cannot gather in physical places of learning,” Rand Whipple, Director of Box of Light states.
The organizers will connect regional artists, educators, scientists, and performers to the online learners. Viewers will have the opportunity to learn from members of their communities whom they might not have known otherwise.
Weibel said they have been doing educational videos on Facebook Live every day but Sunday at 1 p.m. They did an art contest online and are planning on doing a photography contest.
"Everybody's talking about isolation and bringing everybody together," said Weibel. "It's a unique situation, so I don't know if we would be doing this if not the conditions. It's important to give a sense of normalcy and familiar faces now, particularly in a time when it's scary for children."
The feedback has been great with thousands of views and shares from local people as well as those from out of state, she said.
On the World of Little League Museum's Facebook page, the Williamsport-based organization has been doing live videos and sharing photographs from the archives. They showed some photographs from the 1959 Little League World Series, the first series played at its permanent home in South Williamsport.
The first Facebook Live was held at 3 p.m. Thursday and the history of girls in Little League was discussed.
Clyde Peeling's Reptiland in Allenwood is not offering any online resources or educational videos due to the lack of time. The zoo scaled back on staff and only has employees taking care of the animals.
"We’d love to but we have reduced our staff to animal care only," said Peeling. "There simply isn’t time. One thing we plan to do is a video our next carcass feeding (road-killed deer) of the Komodo dragons and put it on our website. People enjoy watching that, and we can film it without adding to our staff level."
The public relations staff does update its Facebook frequently with humorous pictures of the animals.