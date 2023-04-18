More than a dozen local student musicians will travel to the Kalahari Resort in The Poconos for the Pennsylvania Music Educators Association (PMEA) All-State Festival Thursday through Saturday.
Singers and instrumentalists from Lewisburg, Selinsgrove, and Danville Area school districts will contribute to the festival’s ensembles. Making it to the All-State level is a high achievement, according to local music directors.
Nine students from the Lewisburg Area Choral Department will attend the event, six in the chorus, one in the vocal jazz ensemble, one in the band and one in the orchestra.
Jonathan Walz, Lewisburg Area Choral director, said he is proud of the hard work his students have put in to reach this esteemed level.
“They’re hard working students and spend countless hours in the music department,” he said. “They’re always playing instruments and singing. The fact that they’re going to states is quite an honor because it is very competitive.”
Danville Area Choral Director Rebecca Pritchard, who has two students that will be in the All-State chorus, explained that it is a long process to make it to the state level.
“They start the process in the fall when students audition for districts,” she said. “At Danville, we had eight students make it to districts, four to regions, and now two to states.”
Walz explained that only a select few students who compete at the regional level make it to states.
“There are 12 districts and six regions across the state,” he said. “Thousands of kids audition at the district level, and only the top four in each voice part at regionals make it to states.
Each festival, districts, regions and states, has its own set of pieces to prepare, Pritchard said.
“The students prepare six to eight pieces of music per festival,” she said. “I’m not sure I could count the hours they spend working on the music.”
Lewisburg Area junior Liam Shabahang said he is looking forward to meeting other students with similar interests.
“The festivals are great opportunities to meet other kids,” he said. “When you’re standing next to them for hours a day at rehearsals, you get to know them.”
Lewisburg Area junior Vivian Vance explained that the audition experience was different this year compared to the online platform used during previous years.
“It’s kind of unusual to audition in-person this year,” she said. “It’s a different experience from online auditions because of COVID.”
According to the students, the festival is particularly exciting this year as it will take place at The Kalahari Resort in the Poconos. Shabahang and Vance are looking forward to spending time in the water park with their friends from across the state.
Danville Area senior Sarah Sharp will be attending the state festival and also participated in the Northeastern Music Association Choir in Rochester, New York last week. Pritchard explained that the elite choir included students from all of the northeast quadrant states that were selected at the state festivals the year prior.
PMEA President and music educator Scott Cullen said attending the state festival is a high honor.
“Coming together for a unique performance experience like the PMEA All-State Festival is a top honor for student musicians in Pennsylvania,” Cullen said in a press release. “They represent all of the amazing music programs from across the commonwealth. What these students can do as an ensemble in a few short days and hours is truly remarkable.”