NORTHUMBERLAND — Finishing second in a national BMX event would be something any 46-year-old would love to say they did, but for Rich Good, it’s not enough.
Good, of Northumberland, finished first in the 46-50 pre-race and then the following day on Feb. 27, Good finished second overall in the expert division, according to USABMX.com. Good was among 1,300 racers, and 13 in his division to gain the second-place finish.
For Good, it’s just another day at the races, racing professionally since he was seven, he said.
“I stopped in 1993,” he said. “Then in the fall of 2019, my friend was on vacation with his family and watched a race and sent me a text and said he was getting the itch to ride again.”
From there, Good, a 1993 Shikellamy High School graduate, said he returned the text by saying, “Let me know if you want to and I will as well.”
Good said he stayed in “pretty good shape” through the years and still rides a mountain bike three times a week.
“So I was already in shape to get back to racing,” he said.
Good then started racing in events in the state before entering a national competition in late February.
Good, and his wife Michelle, have three children and two grandchildren. Good took one of his grandchildren to Alabama.
“He loved it,” Good said. “All my kids and grandkids heard the stories but now they get to see it.”
Good has had several Top 10 finishes through the years, and has won state championships in Pennsylvania, Delaware and Maryland, he said.
Good said he will continue to race and wants to win a national championship, one of which he almost pulled off on Feb. 27.
“I crashed,” he said. “I was behind someone who crashed and then I crashed on top of him.”
Good will be continuing to attempt to qualify for another national event, one of which will be held in Tulsa OK., he said.
“To be eligible to be ranked at end of the year at grand nationals in Tulsa they take your top eight best scores, plus ... other scores to come up with a national ranking,” he said.
But first Good will be competing in Georgia at the end of April to continue to attempt to qualify, he said.
Races are 1/4 mile long and can last about 40 seconds long, with downhill rides, twists, turns and jumps, according to USABMX.
Good uses a Free Agent Team Limo bike, which runs about $1,300.
“I make adjustments to the bike as needed,” he said.
Good began his career at a Northumberland race track in the 80s called SUN BMX, which was located off Route 147, Good said.
“I am excited and it’s awesome to be back around it,” he said. “I never thought I would be competitive on the national level like I was but the more I am racing, I am thinking, I may just have a shot.”
Northumberland Mayor Dan Berard said he was proud of Good.
“I am thrilled beyond words for him,” Berard said. “I am so proud he is from Northumberland and representing us the best he can. We always ask you do your best and this is a perfect example.”