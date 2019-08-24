Valley native, WWII veteran passes

One of the Valley's greatest generation, World War II veteran Carson Shrawder, 94, of Hummels Wharf, passed away on Wednesday.
A member of the 4th Infantry, Shrawder, who participated in the D Day invasion at Utah beach, showed his valor by participating in some of the worst battles in the European theater, including the Battle in Hurtgen Forest and the Battle of the Bulge.
But to his family, back in the Valley, he was much more than just a soldier, fighting for his country
"My dad was my best friend and my hero," said Barbara Shrawder, on Saturday.
"He about lived in his woodworking shop after he retired at 82 making crafts for his family and friends," she recalled, "and I always helped him to create and decorate these crafts. We really bonded doing these crafts together. He was also at my home helping me with whatever I needed done. The most memorable project at my home was removing 3,300 bricks and replacing 3,300 bricks.
"He stood by my side all my life, said Barbara. "He was the most honest and kindest man I have ever known."
Another of Shrawder's daughters, Kathy Young, added, "At the end of his life he was the bravest man that I have ever known. He was honest, truthful, modest and just plain wonderful. He never said a bad word about anyone. He was the smartest person I ever knew."
"When I was a young girl," Young said, "I thought he should run for president. We all loved going on vacation as a family to Ocean City, Maryland every year. I loved watching mom and dad walk hand and hand on the boardwalk."
Shrawder's other two children declined to comment on Saturday, saying "it was too early" since his passing.
Shrawder was a 1943 graduate of Selinsgrove High school.
He was a life member of the Military Order of the Purple Heart Chapter 656, life member of the disabled American Veterans Chapter 24, life member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6631, and a member of the American Legion Post 25.
Burial with military honors accorded by the Purple Heart Chapter 656 of Lewisburg, Disabled American Veterans Chapter 24, American Legion Post 25 and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6631, will be in Orchard Hills Cemetery, Shamokin Dam.