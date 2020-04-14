NORTHUMBERLAND — The staff of Emmanuel Home responded quickly to the challenge of protecting its aging patients by adhering to strict safety protocols and are finding ways to relieve the daily stresses of caring for the population most vulnerable to COVID-19.
There are 30 residents currently at Emmanuel Home, ranging from 78-108 years old, said administrator Kimberly Delbo, on Tuesday. "None of our residents have tested positive for the virus to date."
The staff of health care workers are experienced and dedicated, said Ginger Billman, a certified nursing assistant with 30 years of experience, 20 years at Emmanuel Home. "But we've never had the experience of dealing with a pandemic.
"Kimberly started initiating safety practices early on before the pandemic really let loose," Billman said.
A pandemic preparedness planning committee was formed, comprised of administrative staff, nursing staff, maintenance and housekeeping and kitchen staff. Everyone had to be involved in sanitizing and keeping everything clean to make sure the virus didn't impact the residents.
"One of the earliest things was to make sure we had enough supplies, PPEs," Billman said, referring to personal protective equipment, like masks and gloves.
The protocols initiated included infectious control, extra handwashing and wearing masks.
Billman and her co-workers screen every resident and staff member every day, she said. Because of all the precautions, she has not felt much stress, but when there are moment of stress, "I would go out for walks," she said.
To protect her own family, when she gets home she takes off her clothes and puts them in the washer.
Adrienne Yordy has been a direct care worker at Emmanuel Home for about a year-and-a-half. She has a degree in biology and is a nursing student at Bloomsburg University, working toward a registered nurse degree.
Everyone was taken by surprise when it became apparent there was a pandemic threatening patients, Yordy said. "When it broke out we started a group chat for any immediate updates related to the pandemic.
"It can be a stressful job," she said. "There are just a lot of unknown factors going on. We don't know how big of an impact it is going to have. We don't know if it will reach our facility, so it's kind of a waiting game. But right now we just have to trust the guidelines we've put in place, the social distancing, wearing a mask, limiting our exposure to higher population, public areas.
Yordy said they try not to get overly stressed, knowing that by following guidelines they are doing everything they can to keep residents, staff and families safe.
For stress relief she likes to exercise — she has a couple of dogs at home so she walks them regularly. — and she gardens.
To protect her family, she makes sure that every time she wears new scrubs, she washes her clothes in hot water and leaves her shoes outside.
Most of the residents are aware of the pandemic, Billman said. "We are feeding them in their rooms. They can come out for walks, but they must wear masks when they come out of their rooms."
The administration is trying to put Alexa Echo Dots in each resident's room and offering virtual visits with the resident's families using FaceTime or Skype.
Pandemic brought change — and stress
Prior to the pandemic, Delbo had a plan in place, she said, but it wasn't very in-depth in terms of a disease pandemic outbreak.
"It was more directed to natural disasters like fires or tornadoes," she said. "But at the very beginning of the outbreak, I anticipated that something would break out, and I started to plan for it."
Before it was officially labeled a pandemic, they had already started a screening process for the staff, Delbo said.
They also ceased communal dining, in accordance with CDC recommendations.
"We did have masks, but not nearly enough on hand to deal with any large disease outbreak," she said.
Delbo went to all her vendors to buy masks — "and they were all out, so I started a local grassroots campaign. We reached out to dentist offices locally. Zartman Construction donated N95 masks. We really started to ramp up our supply through donations. Eventually, more masks became available for purchase. We feel much better and secure, knowing we have the supplies to keep our staff safe."
Taking care of staff is part of the culture at Emmanuel Home, Delbo said. "These are stressful times for everyone and being a small facility we don't have a human resources director, or other administrative department heads. We do everything together. We are a team.
The workflow at the facility had to change in many ways due to COVID-19. "Change can be stressful, and we were aware of that.
"We've had to be more creative," she said, "and thought about how we can leverage the resources we do have more effectively to provide quality care to our residents. We've done great tracking of our supplies, our PPEs and tracked our burn rate, replenishing our stock and being more proactive rather than reactive."