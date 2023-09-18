The American Red Cross has issued a national blood shortage alert. Donations are down 25 percent since August.
According to Valley hospital officials, local supplies are still adequate to care for patients.
"Laboratory Services at Evangelical Community Hospital has been notified by the American Red Cross regarding a national shortage of some blood products," confirmed Angela Lahr, Evangelical Hospital vice president, clinical operations. "The hospital currently has an adequate supply of all blood-related products and there has been no operational impact from the nationally reported shortage.
"Geisinger obtains blood products from Miller-Keystone Blood Center, Central Pennsylvania Blood Bank and American Red Cross," said Gustaaf De Ridder, clinical pathology physician. "Through diversification of supply, careful adherence to transfusion guidelines and meticulous inventory management, Geisinger currently maintains the blood supply needed to care for its patients. It should be noted that this system only works, however, if people generously continue to donate blood regularly."
Evangelical also encourages anyone who is medically capable of donating blood to do so, Lahr said.
"Your support can help ensure the hospital’s supplies remain adequate," Lahr said.
To make an appointment, download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.
Shortage factors
Since early August, fewer donors than needed gave, drawing down the national blood supply and reducing distributions of some of the most needed blood types to hospitals.
"Right now, the Red Cross is distributing blood products to hospitals faster than blood donations are coming in and we’ve had to reduce distributions of some of the most needed blood products in recent weeks," said Nicole Roschella, regional communications manager, American Red Cross Greater Pennsylvania Region.
When Hurricane Idalia slammed into the Southeast — leading to widespread power outages, travel hazards and flooding — the storm also forced the cancellation of over a dozen blood drives and caused hundreds of blood and platelet donations to go uncollected. This compounded a shortfall of about 30,000 donations in August, Red Cross said.