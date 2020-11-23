Election Boards across the Valley certified results from the Nov. 3 general election.
Union County Commissioner Jeff Reber, Election Board chair, and Commissioner Stacy Richards voted Monday to certify the updated results. Commissioner Preston Boop attended the start of the virtual meeting but left before the vote was called.
There were 20,272 ballots cast in the presidential election by registered voters in Union County, which represents 77.2 percent of the county’s eligible voters. The certified results include 135 military ballots and 198 provisional ballots. Military ballots were due Nov. 10 while provisional ballots are reviewed and approved after polls close.
Monday was the deadline for Pennsylvania counties to certify election results.
“The count reflects the current legal directives while noting that appeals are pending which could impact that count if overturned on appeal. Such a reversal seems unlikely based upon Judge Brann’s opinion,” Reber said, reading from a statement from the county’s solicitor, Jonathan DeWald.
Judge Matthew Brann is the federal judge for Pennsylvania’s middle district who on Saturday dismissed the lawsuit brought by President Donald Trump’s campaign that sought to block the certification process in Pennsylvania. Monday evening, the U.S. General Services Administration determined that Joe Biden had won the election, allowing the presidential transition to begin.
Greg Katherman, director of Elections and Voter Registration, pointed out that the certified results submitted to the Department of State don’t include 21 mail-in ballots received during the three-day grace period following Election Day as well as four provisional ballots cast to cure “naked ballots” submitted without a secrecy envelope.
The 21 mail-in ballots were ordered withheld by the Department of State, Katherman said. He added that he received advice to withhold the 4 cured “naked ballots” but couldn’t recall during the meeting where that advice came from. He cited pending lawsuits in both instances.
Reber directed Katherman to research the withholding of the four “naked ballots” after attorneys Steven Becker and D. Toni Byrd, attorneys representing Democrat committees in the Valley, questioned the matter.
The official count could be amended depending on the outcome of the 25 total ballots held in question.
Northumberland County Board of Elections Chief Registrar Nathan Savidge said the votes in the county were re-counted by hand. The commissioners reviewed the count last week and all three signed off on the ballots.
Savidge said he had the commissioners sign off on the final count with the ballots from the three-days grace period and without the three-day grace period. Both sets were sent to the state. This was done in lieu of an outcome from the lawsuits filed by the president.
No voters or candidate supporters attempted to disrupt the process in person, by phone or any other way, said Savidge.
“I thought it went as smooth as it could,” he said.
The Montour County Board of Elections planned to sign and certify the county's election results on Monday and send them to the Pennsylvania Department of State. There were no issues or delays in certifying the results, said Darlis Dyer, assistant director of elections/chief voter registrar.
Snyder County certified the vote on Thursday and after a five-day period allowing for any challenges, the Elections Board anticipated a final vote certificate Monday afternoon.
Reporters Justin Strawser, Joe Sylvester and Marcia Moore contributed to this report.