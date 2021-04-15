SUNBURY — The Lewisburg Downtown Business Partnership and the Danville Business Alliance each received $50,000 from the COVID-19 Relief — Supporting Elm and Main program.
Gov. Tom Wolf’s office announced on Wednesday that 43 projects received nearly $2 million combined through Supporting Elm and Main.
The program, supported by Keystone Communities funding, provides financial assistance to community revitalization organizations dedicated to community and economic development in older and historic downtowns, commercial districts, and neighborhoods according to the principles of the Elm Street and Main Street approaches.
Eligible applicants included designated Keystone Main Street, Keystone Elm Street, or Keystone Communities organizations, 2020 Nationally Accredited Main Street programs, and community development organizations. Applicants were required to employ, and continue to employ for at least the next year, a paid professional manager or coordinator responsible for the administration of the revitalization strategy/program.
— ERIC SCICCHITANO