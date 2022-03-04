LIVERPOOL — Before the Russian military descended upon Ukraine a little over a week ago, few people probably would have known where to find the country on a map. Likely even less probable was finding — or possibly even knowing about — the small independent country of Moldova located on Ukraine’s southwestern border. Now, as Ukrainian refugees are flooding into Moldova, and Russian forces are advancing, the country has found its way onto world news headlines literally overnight.
But for a central Susquehanna Valley-based ministry, Moldova has been at the center of a decades-long partnership.
Keys Connections, headquartered in Liverpool, has served Eastern Europe and Central Asia for more than 20 years. A good portion of their efforts have been working to advance education at a Bible university in Moldova, with extension schools in Central Asia. The programs emphasize training church planters, missionaries and social workers. According to Keys Connections’ Executive Director Don Casteline, when the pandemic shutdowns began in 2020, the ministry also stepped up to help purchase online teaching equipment for several Christian colleges in Ukraine.
Casteline said they have been receiving some updates from these colleges.
“The challenges there are incredible, but God’s love continues to spur them to serve others,” he said. “One leader was in Moldova when the conflict erupted but he chose to go back to Ukraine knowing that he would not be allowed to leave. He wanted to be with family and the people in his community.”
One of the Bible schools in Ukraine had to quickly close when Russian troops took control of their region. Casteline said they moved some of their operations to the western part of Ukraine. With classes suspended, they turned their attention to humanitarian work — evacuating people, providing shelter and offering bread and water.
According to Paul Beech, Keys Connections’ partner and leadership development director, “As the Ukrainian Bible college staff left their campus which is along a river, they could see the Russian army forming a battle line, taking control of the four-lane bridge by setting up sharpshooters and tanks, dividing the city.”
Beech said the Ukrainian army continues to protect the side of the river where the Bible college is located, and a few of the college’s workers stayed behind to establish a “bread factory” in the college kitchen for those still sheltered in the city and for Ukrainian soldiers.
Refugees
Since the start of the invasion, more than 100,000 Ukrainians have fled to Moldova. Casteline said Moldova, a country much smaller than Pennsylvania and home to fewer than three million people, is the poorest country in Europe. Yet, he said, “their people are showing tremendous generosity in assisting their Ukrainian neighbors.”
Peter Cioclea, ambassador for Keys Connections, currently lives in the United States but was raised in Moldova, graduated from the Christian university there, served as a missionary and pastor there for a number of years, and remains in contact with family and friends still living in Moldova. Recently, someone reported to him that even though hundreds of Moldovans are at the border, night and day, assisting refugees, they say they wish they could do more to help.
Cioclea said most of the refugees are arriving in large crowds, most of them women and children. Ukrainian men have been required to stay behind.
According to Cioclea, Ukraine and Moldova have a long, supportive relationship and partnership, with large communities of Ukrainian-speaking people in Moldova, and a few Romanian-speaking (the main language of Moldova) communities in Ukraine.
“This sense of friendship and brotherly love has its roots from a long time ago,” he said.
Casteline adds that both countries were once part of the former Soviet Union. Today, they are closely connected by way of their economies, culture, religion and language.
“Moldovans are seeing the devastation being caused by Russia and they desire to help,” he said.
The day the Russian attack on Ukraine began, Casteline spoke with one of the ministry leaders in Moldova.
“I could tell he was stressed but he said, ‘We are here to love people. That is our purpose, so that is what we will do,’” , Casteline said.
Keys Connections’ ministry partners in Moldova are currently housing and feeding about 200 refugees, but Casteline said that number is growing daily. They also partner with an association of churches in the country that is doing the same type of ministry for at least 200 more. One leader reported that it costs approximately $25 per day to provide three meals and lodging for each refugee, not accounting for other expenses such as medical supplies and electricity costs.
Casteline said he has also learned that some Ukrainian refugees have even stepped up themselves to serve.
“The Ukraine crisis is heartbreaking and tragic,” he said, “but it offers an opportunity to demonstrate love and to share hope and encouragement with people who are hurting. Many Ukrainians had almost nothing with them when they fled and most had a long and tiring journey across the border. Churches and other groups are meeting refugees with free coffee, tea and food packets. They are helping with transportation and other logical needs. Most refugees are still trying to figure out a plan of where to go.”
Keys Connections is working to stay connected with ministries in both Moldova and Ukraine, and they are inviting donors to support the work taking place in those regions.
“The need is huge,” Casteline said. “Fortunately, many people have a strong desire to help. In just a few days our organization has received many generous donations. We are incredibly grateful and we will continue to do what is needed to stand alongside our partners during this time.”
One pastor, who chose to remain anonymous, helps to lead a large association of churches in Moldova. The pastor stated: “Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for your special encouragement and for your help in the ministry. Your letter brought me to tears and these are tears of joy and hope.”
Strengthened faith
After the fall of the Soviet Union, Cioclea became one of a number of missionaries sent out by local churches to preach the Gospel of Jesus Christ in towns where there was not a local church. He was later ordained as a church pastor and served in a church planting role as well. While the Moldovan government was supportive of their work, he said because it is a poor country they still relied on “financial and emotional support from western partners.”
After World War II, Cioclea said, “Christians were subjugated to harsh persecutions by the Communist Party. Church leaders were being interrogated, fined and thrown in prisons for holding church services and teaching Bible to children.” They were marginalized in an effort to keep Christianity from spreading.
On the contrary, such experiences only strengthened the Christian mission.
“I believe that these past sufferings helped Christians in Moldova to develop a deep love for the oppressed and an openness to help at any time or circumstance,” Cioclea said.
Over its more than 2,000-year history, Moldova has been the center of invasions, wars, and religious and ethnic genocide.
“Different empires or strong military countries caused deep wounds to Moldovans,” Cioclea said, adding, “The last military conflict was in 1992, but its effects are felt even today.”
The fall of the Soviet Union left the Republic of Moldova in dire straits. Still today, the people there rely on the help of foreign support or family members working abroad.
Keys Connections’ Bible university partner in Moldova boasts nearly 2,000 graduates who are now living throughout Eurasia.
“I hear stories of how God is using them in many different ways,” Casteline said.
In addition, Keys Connections continues to help ministry partners, including some of these graduates and church partners in Central Asia, serving refugees from Afghanistan.
“The situation there is very different,” Casteline said, “but we are glad that food, blankets and other assistance can be offered along with the good news of the Gospel.”
Casteline said he traveled recently to that area and “It was a joy to meet these people.”
For more information, including updates on the situation in Ukraine and how to help, visit www.keysconnections.org.