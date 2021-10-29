SELINSGROVE — The Community Giving Foundation awarded a total of $32,075 in competitive grant funds to several Valley organizations this year.
Recipients of grants ranging from $500 to $6,000 were awarded in March to Birthright of Sunbury; DIG Furniture Bank; Foundation for Free Enterprise Education; Hummels Wharf Fire Company; Penn Township’s Everyone’s Playground: Pennsylvania Pets Inc; Regional Engagement Center; Selinsgrove Area Meals on Wheels; Selinsgrove Area Recreation Inc.; Snyder County Libraries; Summer SEALS Day Camp; The Arc Susquehanna Valley; Union-Snyder Community Action Agency; Youth in Philanthropy at Midd-West and Selinsgrove Area School districts.
A second round of grants were awarded in July to By Grace Women’s Transitional Home in Middleburg; Central Susquehanna Sight Services, Inc.; Family Service Association of NEPA; Far Point Animal Rescue; Kidsgrove, Inc.; Random Canyon Riding Program; Regional Engagement Center; Susquehanna River Valley Dental Health Clinic and Union-Snyder Community Action Agency.
Grant funding came from the Selinsgrove Unrestricted Fund; Richard and Anna Mary Wetzel Unrestricted Fund; Gloria Faylor Karchner Charitable Fund; Irwin Lentz Fund and the Patricia H. and Richard E. Garman Fund.
Selinsgrove is an affiliate of the Community Giving Foundation, which helps administer grant and scholarship investments. Nonprofit organizations that provide programming in the Selinsgrove community and surrounding areas are encouraged to apply during the 2022 competitive grant application. Details will be available January 2022 at csgiving.org.