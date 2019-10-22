Several local law enforcement agencies will join the Pennsylvania State Police and municipal agencies to conduct a targeted aggressive-driving enforcement wave that started Monday and will continue through Nov. 17.
Participating aggressive-driving enforcing police agencies in this area include Coal Township, Sunbury, and Mount Carmel Township, Shamokin Dam, and Buffalo Valley Regional.
The enforcement wave will focus on school bus violations, the Steer Clear law, tailgating, and speeding. Motorists exhibiting other unsafe behaviors such as driving too fast for conditions, following too closely, or other aggressive actions will also be cited.
Municipal police agencies that participated in last year’s statewide campaign wrote 41,661 citations, including 27,017 for speeding, 1,203 for occupant protection violations, 2,493 for red light violations, and 137 impaired driving arrests.
The enforcement is part of PennDOT's Aggressive Driving Enforcement and Education Project and is funded by part of the department’s investment of federal funds from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.