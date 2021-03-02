SUNBURY — City police and the Northumberland Montour County Drug Task Force as well Shamokin Dam and the state Attorney's General's Office made several arrests over the past few days in various controlled buys recently.
On Monday, officers from the Shamokin Dam Police Department, Snyder County District Attorney’s Office, East IV Drug Task Force, and Pennsylvania Attorney General Office conducted two controlled buys in Shamokin Dam, according to Shamokin Dam Police Chief Tim Bremigen.
Officers used a confidential informant to conduct a controlled purchase of crystal methamphetamine from Billy Bobon, of Washingtonville, Bremigen said.
"Between texts messages and phone calls it was decided that the informant was going to meet a “runner” instead of Bobon himself," Bremigen said. "The informant and Bobon agreed on $350 for 2 eight balls of crystal methamphetamine."
The informant was told to meet the “runner” at the Surplus Outlet in Northumberland and the runner would be in a white Ford Focus station wagon, Bremigen said.
The informant was driven to the meeting location by an undercover officer and when the informant saw the vehicle the two exchanged $350 recorded drug task force funds for crystal methamphetamine, Bremigen said.
The undercover officer confirmed the buy to the surveillance units of marked and unmarked officers, Bremigen said.
Officers then followed the Focus out of the parking lot until marked until could initiate a traffic stop. Upon the traffic stop the “runners” were identified as Dawn Laubscher and Steven Felmey. They were searched and taken back to Shamokin Dam Police Department. The search of both targets yielded no other contraband other than the $350 in recorded drug task force funds, Bremigen said.
Laubscher and Felmey were charged with felony drug charges and arraigned by Mifflinmburg District Judge Jeffrey Mensch. Both bails were set at $25,000 unsecured.
Bobon was taken into custody at his residence in Wahingtonville and charged with multiple felony drug offenses before being arraigned by Mensch, Bremigen said.
Bobon’s bail was set at $50,000 unsecured and he was released from custody, according to Bremigen.
In a separate incident on Monday, officers once again used an informant to purchase drugs at the Econo Lodge, in Shamokin Dam after being informed the informant could purchase a half-ounce of crystal meth, Bremigen said.
The informant placed a call to a female known as “Danielle” and a deal was made the drugs in exchange for $450, according to Bremigen.
The informant was taken to the hotel and met with “Danielle” later identified as Danielle Cornwell, of Sunbury, and a purchase was conducted, Bremigen said.
An unknown male took the money and appeared to take something out from the engine compartment of the vehicle, police said. The male then got into the front seat of the Jeep and was observed using a digital scale and weighing out the suspected crystal methamphetamine, Bremigen said.
Once the deal was conducted, the male drove out of the parking lot and was pulled over by police, Bremigen said.
Upon activating the lights on the cruiser Cornwell suffered a medical emergency at which time officers and agents administered first aid and summoned emergency responders and the Shamokin Dam Fire Department to the scene, Bremigen said.
The driver was identified as Wayne Kratzer, of Shamokin.
Kratzer and Cornwell both face felony drug charges, Bremigen said.
Kratzer appeared before Mensch and was sent to Snyder County Prison in lieu of $50,000 cash bail.
Bremigen said the Econo Lodge has been cooperative with the police department throughout investigations.
SUNBURY CONDUCTING DRUG OPERATIONS
At the same time Shamokin Dam police and the attorney general's office were out conducting controlled buys, Sunbury police, along with the Northumberland Montour County Drug Task Force was also working across the river.
Nyle Demarco, 30, of Second St., in Sunbury, and Amber Hilbert, 31, of Shamokin Dam, were arrested Monday after two different controlled drug buys in Sunbury.
Sunbury officer Trey Kurtz said that on March 1 he made contact with a confidential informant who advised the officer the person could buy four bags of heroin.
Kurtz said the buy was set up in an area in south Sunbury and Kurtz set up surveillance from other members of the task force.
The informant met Demarco at the end of Veteran's Memorial Bridge where Kurtz said the confidential informant gave Demarco $40 in exchange for four blue glassine bags of suspected fentanyl.
As Demarco was attempting to walk across the bridge to Shamokin Dam, officers made the arrest and transported him back to the Sunbury police station, Kurtz said.
Kurtz said Demarco admitted to seeling the bags.
Demarco faces felony possession with the intent to deliver and criminal use of a communication device.
In a separate incident just days before on Feb. 28, Kurtz said he along with members of the task force received information from a confidential informant that the individual could purchase crystal methamphetamine from Hibert.
The informant set up the transaction to take place in the area of Burger King, on 4th St., in Sunbury, where Kurtz and members of the task force were waiting, according to police.
Kurtz said he gave $90 to the informant who then met with Hilbert who told the informant she would be in a blue van.
Kurtz said moments later a blue van pulled in and the informant walked over to the vehicle got inside and made the transaction, according to officers.
The informant was brought back to the police station and the suspected meth was tested which Kurtz said was positive for amphetamines.
Kurtz contacted Shamokin Dam police and was able to get an address, Kurtz said.
Hilbert now faces felony possession with the intent to deliver and criminal use of a communication device.
Both will now appear before Sunbury District Judge Mike Toomey on the charges.