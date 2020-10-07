Wednesday night’s 90-minute vice presidential debate between incumbent Mike Pence and Democrat Sen. Kamala Harris probably didn’t change many minds about who to vote for in the Nov. 3 presidential election, said three of the Valley’s political experts.
“I thought it was a pretty even debate,” said Terry Madonna, director of the Center for Politics and Public Affairs, Franklin & Marshall College. “It wasn’t like one person stood out, or another made a memorable mistake.”
Both candidates made the points they wanted to make, though it is doubtful anyone’s mind was changed, observed Robert Speel, associate professor and program chair of political science at Penn State Behrend.
Republicans may declare a victory simply because Pence remained calm and made some solid points after Trump’s outbursts last week, Speel said. “Democrats can also argue that Kamala Harris represented the Democratic ticket well and expressed solid criticisms of the Trump administration.”
During parts of the debate, Speel noted, both candidates avoided answering the moderator’s questions and instead turned to rehearsed talking points on subjects they preferred.
“For example,” Speel said, “Pence was asked how the Trump administration would protect pre-existing conditions in health care, and he answered by discussing how some have proposed packing the Supreme Court with no mention of health care or pre-existing conditions. But at least there were no insults and no constant interruptions like last week’s debate.”
“Pence did interrupt Harris, but it wasn’t mean-spirited,” Madonna added. “The debate was very policy-oriented and each got into the records in some detail of the presidential candidates, which is to be expected. Each debater talked not so much about where the presidential candidates would take the country. In some respects the debate was more about what happened, and what each has stood for in the past.
“They did get into their agendas,” Madonna said. “They made their points, but they weren’t being hostile and were not vicious. From that perspective it was a decent debate.”
Both candidates did a fairly good job at making the case for their running mate, attacking the other side, and shoring up their base, said Susquehanna University associate professor of political science, Nick Clark.
In many ways, both were more effective than their running mates, Clark said. “The debate was not as exciting, but it was easier to watch.”
The vice president was more forceful than he has been in the past, Clark said, but still came off as more calm and measured than the president. “Senator Harris effectively responded to many of the vice president’s points and did a good job introducing herself to many viewers who were watching her for the first time.”